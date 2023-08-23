COE price breaks $130k with most categories increasing

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for August 2023, Cat A closed at $100,000, Cat B at $129,890, Cat C at $82,801, Cat D at $11,402 , and Cat E at $131,000.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 908 bids and increased by $501. It closed at $100,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 731 bids and increased by $3,001. It closed at $129,890.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 180 bids and increased by $701. It closed at $82,801.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 654 bids in total with an decrease of $99. It closed at $11,402 .
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 237 bids and saw an increase of $4,799. It closed at $131,000.
Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for August 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$100,000
|
$99,499
|
+ $501
|$96,569(Aug) $97,652(Sep)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$129,890
|
$126,889
|
+ $3,001
|$118,357(Aug) $122,414(Sep)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$82,801
|
$82,100
|
+ $701
|$80,376(Aug) $82,345(Sep)
|D – Motorcycle
|$11,402
|
$11,501
|
- $99
|$9,651(Aug) $10,868(Sep)
|E – Open
|$131,000
|
$126,201
|
+ $4,799
|-
