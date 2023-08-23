COE price breaks $130k with most categories increasing

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for August 2023, Cat A closed at $100,000, Cat B at $129,890, Cat C at $82,801, Cat D at $11,402 , and Cat E at $131,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 908 bids and increased by $501. It closed at $100,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 731 bids and increased by $3,001. It closed at $129,890.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 180 bids and increased by $701. It closed at $82,801.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 654 bids in total with an decrease of $99. It closed at $11,402 .

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 237 bids and saw an increase of $4,799. It closed at $131,000.

Here's a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for August 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $100,000 $99,499 + $501 $96,569(Aug) $97,652(Sep) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $129,890 $126,889 + $3,001 $118,357(Aug) $122,414(Sep) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,801 $82,100 + $701 $80,376(Aug) $82,345(Sep) D – Motorcycle $11,402 $11,501 - $99 $9,651(Aug) $10,868(Sep) E – Open $131,000 $126,201 + $4,799 -

This article was first published in Motorist.