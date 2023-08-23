ERP rates to go up at 3 locations from Aug 28

With effect from Aug 28, 2023, three locations will see price adjustments for the Electronic Road Pricing, or ERP, across four specified time periods.

The decision to revise the rates, stated as S$1.00 increases in all three locations, were based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in July 2023. According to the government agency, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways, and this change in ERP rates are supposed to manage said congestions.

Time Period Current ERP Rates* ERP Rates** w.e.f.

28 August 2023 PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (Set of two gantries) 0900 to 0930 $0.00 $1.00 KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover 0830 to 0900 $5.00 $6.00 PIE (Westbound direction before Eunos) 0830 to 0900 $1.00 $2.00 0900 to 0930 $0.00 $1.00

* ERP rate per Passenger Car Unit

** Rates for other time slots at previously announced gantries remain unchanged

