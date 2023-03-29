Drivers, take note: ERP rates to go up by $1 at these gantries from April 3

SINGAPORE - To ease congestion, the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at seven locations will increase by $1 from next Monday.

Based on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) monitoring of traffic conditions in February, traffic has built up at several stretches of expressways, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

In response, ERP rates will be raised at these locations:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards the city

Southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to southbound CTE

Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant)

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover

Westbound PIE before Eunos

For the set of three gantries on AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, motorists will pay $2 from 7.30am to 8am from next Monday, and $1 from 9.30am to 10am.

For the gantry on southbound CTE before Braddell Road, motorists will have to fork out $2 for the 7am to 7.30am and 7.30am to 8am time periods, up from the current $1.

Meanwhile, the set of four gantries at the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road to southbound CTE will have its rates adjusted to $2 from 7.30am to 8am, and $4 from 8am to 8.30am.

For the gantry on the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road, motorists will pay $2 from 7.30am to 8am, and $5 from 8.30am to 9am.

For the set of two gantries at PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant), motorists will pay $2 for the 7.30am to 8am and 8am to 8.30am time periods, up from the current $1.

For the gantry at KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, motorists will need to pay $1 from 7am to 7.30am, $5 from 8.30am to 9am, $2 from 9am to 9.30am and $1 from 9.30am to 10am.

Lastly, the gantry at the westbound PIE before Eunos will charge $1 for the 7.30am to 8am and 8am to 8.30am time periods.

With these adjustments, the number of locations and time slots charged is still lower than the number charged before the Covid-19 pandemic, LTA said.

ERP rates were last adjusted in February.

