Drivers, take note: ERP to hit up to $5 at some gantries

Drivers crossing the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries at specified locations and time periods will have to pay $1 more from Feb 13 onwards.
The price hike is a move to manage congestion at various stretches of expressways, the Land Transport Authority explained in a statement released on Monday (Feb 6).
The gantries with the new charges include:
- Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista towards Tuas
- Set of four gantries on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to southbound CTE
- Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road
- Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (ECP) after Defu Flyover
- Westbound PIE before Eunos
Among these, those passing through the set of four gantries will have to pay $5 during the time slot of 8.30am to 9am.
Rates for the other previously announced time slots and gantries remain unchanged, LTA said.
"LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted," they added.
