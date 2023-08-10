August 2023 COE results first bidding: Record-high prices in Cat B and Open category, premiums up across the board

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for August 2023, Cat A closed at $99,499, Cat B at $126,889, Cat C at $82,100, Cat D at $11,501, and Cat E at $126,201.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 949 bids and increased by $4,297. It closed at $99,499.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 853 bids and increased by $8,888. It closed at $126,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 222 bids and increased by $99. It closed at $82,100.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 759 bids in total with an increase of $1,000. It closed at $11,501.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 237 bids and saw an increase of $4,091. It closed at $126,201.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for August 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $99,499 $95,202 + $4,297 $96,569

(August) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $126,889 $118,001 + $8,888 $118,357

(August) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,100 $82,001 + $99 $80,376

(August) D – Motorcycle $11,501 $10,501 + $1,000 $9,651

(August) E – Open $126,201 $122,110 + $4,091 -

This article was first published in Motorist.