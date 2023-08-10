lifestyle

August 2023 COE results first bidding: Record-high prices in Cat B and Open category, premiums up across the board

August 2023 COE results first bidding: Record-high prices in Cat B and Open category, premiums up across the board
PHOTO: The Straits Times
PUBLISHED ONAugust 10, 2023 9:13 AM

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for August 2023, Cat A closed at $99,499, Cat B at $126,889, Cat C at $82,100, Cat D at $11,501, and Cat E at $126,201.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 949 bids and increased by $4,297. It closed at $99,499.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 853 bids and increased by $8,888. It closed at $126,889.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 222 bids and increased by $99. It closed at $82,100.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 759 bids in total with an increase of $1,000. It closed at $11,501.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 237 bids and saw an increase of $4,091. It closed at $126,201.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for August 2023:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $99,499

$95,202

+ $4,297

 $96,569
(August)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $126,889

$118,001

+ $8,888

 $118,357
(August)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $82,100

$82,001

+ $99

 $80,376
(August)
D – Motorcycle $11,501

$10,501

+ $1,000

 $9,651
(August)
E – Open $126,201

$122,110

+ $4,091

 -

ALSO READ: Slight fall in COE prices for Category A, B and C, while others rise

This article was first published in Motorist.

vehiclescarbusMotorcyclesCOE
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.