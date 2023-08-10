August 2023 COE results first bidding: Record-high prices in Cat B and Open category, premiums up across the board

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for August 2023, Cat A closed at $99,499, Cat B at $126,889, Cat C at $82,100, Cat D at $11,501, and Cat E at $126,201.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 949 bids and increased by $4,297. It closed at $99,499.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 853 bids and increased by $8,888. It closed at $126,889.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 222 bids and increased by $99. It closed at $82,100.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 759 bids in total with an increase of $1,000. It closed at $11,501.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 237 bids and saw an increase of $4,091. It closed at $126,201.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for August 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$99,499
|
$95,202
|
+ $4,297
|$96,569
(August)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$126,889
|
$118,001
|
+ $8,888
|$118,357
(August)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$82,100
|
$82,001
|
+ $99
|$80,376
(August)
|D – Motorcycle
|$11,501
|
$10,501
|
+ $1,000
|$9,651
(August)
|E – Open
|$126,201
|
$122,110
|
+ $4,091
|-
