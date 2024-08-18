August 2024: Where to have fun in Singapore - a family guide to recreational activities

August is bursting with excitement in Singapore, and we've got the ultimate family activity lineup to banish those boredom blues! From outdoor adventures to cultural escapades, there's something for every family member to enjoy.

Tipsy Unicorn launches Minicorn Club for children with fun-filled workshops and activities (from July 28, 2024)

If you've loved the electric vibes of Tipsy Unicorn's parties and fitness classes, get ready for a whole new reason to hit the beach club! This July, Tipsy Unicorn is unleashing the Minicorn Club — a magical Sunday escape where kids aged three to eight get pampered with fun workshops and activities.

Now, Sundays are for both parents and their little ones to enjoy!

Highlights:

Location: Euphoria Suite, Tipsy Unicorn, 36 Siloso Beach Walk, #01-01, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099007

Timeslots: Sundays, 1 pm - 4 pm and 4 pm - 7 pm

Activities:

Storytelling

Dramatisation

Arts and crafts

Music and movement

Sing-alongs

Sensory play

Balloon sculpting

Magic shows

T-shirt designing

Puppet photo booth with fun props

More Details:

Expert Facilitators: Activities led by The Creative Nook

Capacity: Up to 25 kids per session

Registration: Onsite, first-come, first-served basis

Launch Date: July 28, 2024

As parents sip on their well-deserved mocktails and swap stories with friends, the kiddos can dive into the enchanting Euphoria Suite on the second floor.

This magical haven offers pint-sized adventures with a view — overlooking the stage, pool, and beach! With each activity lasting just long enough to keep the little ones entertained (and out of your hair) for 30 to 45 minutes, it's a win-win for everyone.

Mark those calendars because the Tipsy Unicorn Minicorn Club gallops into action on July 28, 2024! Don't let your mini unicorns miss out on the fun — this is where unforgettable childhood memories are made, one sparkly hoof at a time!

Get ready for Trunk-tastic adventures with backstage pass: Elephant Encounters (from Aug 9, 2024)

The school holidays might be over, but the wild fun is just getting started at Singapore Zoo! Families, friends, and adventure-seekers are in for a treat with the Backstage Pass: Elephant Encounters. It's your chance to hang out with the zoo's majestic Asian elephants and get to know them like never before.

Highlights:

Meet the herd:

Get introduced to our five fabulous ladies, each with her own diva personality and unique friendships. Trust us, they're a trunkful of fun!

Behind-the-scenes access:

Sneak into the elephants' VIP areas and catch a glimpse of their daily routines-because even elephants need a little pampering.

Elephant pedicures:

Watch as these gentle giants enjoy their very own 'spa day' with a pedicure session. Who knew elephants were into nail care?

Positive reinforcement training:

See how our elephants are trained with treats, because who wouldn't do a trick for snacks? Bonus: It helps keep them healthy!

Hands-on experience:

Get up close and personal by feeling their ears and bristly hairs, and don't miss the chance to hand-feed them their favourite snacks. It's like a gourmet buffet-elephant style!

Fascinating facts:

Hear from our expert keepers about all the quirky habits, oddball behaviours, and cool gadgets that make these elephants' lives extra special.

Ready for an elephant-sized adventure? Join us daily from Aug 9, 2024, 2pm to 3pm. Don't wait-book now and snag special discounts for Friends of Wildlife members!

Celebrate 30 years of Night Safari magic and exciting new adventures at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Families are in for a night to remember as Night Safari celebrates 30 wild years of nocturnal wonders! With thrilling new adventures and exciting surprises around every corner, there's never been a better time to visit the world's first nocturnal animal park. It's the perfect way for families to experience the magic of the night like never before!

Night Safari highlights

New Pangolin Trail: Stroll along a 280m-long sheltered walking trail and encounter fascinating nocturnal creatures like the Sunda pangolin, slow loris, binturong, oriental small-clawed otter, and spotted giant flying squirrel. Learn about the critically endangered Sunda pangolin and the park's efforts to protect this elusive species.

Chawang's New Habitat: Meet Chawang, the iconic Asian bull elephant, in his brand-new habitat. Watch him forage and play with enrichment features designed to keep him active and healthy. Get up close and personal from a lookout deck for an unforgettable experience.

Singapore Zoo highlights

Marine Coastal Habitat (Coming 2027): Dive into the future with a new underwater-viewing habitat featuring Californian sea lions, African penguins, and harbour seals. Enjoy a unique dining experience with underwater views at the first level restaurant or relax at the upper-level bistro with panoramic views of the sea lions.

Breakfast in the Wild: Start your day with a wild breakfast on the upper floor terrace, surrounded by tree-climbing orangutans. Interact with keepers and learn about these incredible creatures in their naturalistic habitat.

New Banquet Hall: Host your next big event in the spacious new banquet hall, accommodating up to 400 guests. Enjoy curated experiences, including animal interactions, right outside the hall.

Why Visit?

Dr. Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, sums it up perfectly: "By offering a range of memorable and meaningful wildlife experiences, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve is a window into the wild for our guests. We hope to inspire our guests to better appreciate nature and join us in our efforts to protect threatened wildlife."

So, gather your family and friends and embark on a journey through the wild at Night Safari and Singapore Zoo. Celebrate 30 years of nocturnal magic and discover the wonders of nature like never before!

Light Up Your Nights at Singapore Night Festival 2024 (from Aug 23 to Sept 7, 2024)

Get ready to dive into a world where history meets playfulness! The Singapore Night Festival (SNF) is back for its 15th edition, and it's bigger and brighter than ever.

From Aug 23 to Sept 7, 2024, the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct will transform into a nocturnal wonderland over three magical weekends. Organized by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and supported by Lead Sponsor Samsung Singapore, this year's festival is all about exploring the Art of Play.

Highlights:

Projection Mapping Artworks: Watch heritage buildings come alive with stunning visual displays that tell the stories of BBB's rich past.

Night Lights Installations: Wander through mesmerizing light installations that illuminate the night and spark your imagination.

Festival Villages: Discover four unique Festival Villages, each with its own vibe, offering food, performances, and interactive experiences.

Performances Galore: Enjoy a diverse range of performances, from jazz to xinyao singalongs, bringing the precinct's history to life.

Interactive Art: Engage with immersive artworks that delve into the concept of play and childhood, inspired by BBB's historical significance as the birthplace of some of Singapore's first schools.

New Spots to Explore: Check out the new late-night Festival Village at GR.iD and the Bugis Street Art Lane, featuring a brand-new Night Lights artwork.

With over 50 programs, including partner events and community activities, there's something for everyone. So, gather your family and friends, and let's celebrate the arts, culture, and heritage of Singapore in the most playful way possible!

Join the Fun at the 15th Edition of Singapore Night Festival! (from Aug 23 to Sept 7, 2024)

The Singapore Night Festival is back for its 15th edition, and it's the ultimate nighttime adventure for families. From Aug 23 to Sept 7, the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct transforms into a playground of nostalgia and creativity, celebrating the theme Art of Play.

Why should you and your little ones join in? Because this isn't just any festival — it's a journey through Singapore's rich history, set in the very spot where some of our first schools began. With a magical mix of old-school charm and cutting-edge fun, it's the perfect way to spark your kids' imagination while creating cherished family memories.

Highlights:

Dates: Aug 23 - Sept 7, 2024

Location: Bras Basah.Bugis precinct

Theme: The Art of Play

Highlight Act: Wonder World by local artist SKL0

Amusement park rides

Old school game stalls

Nostalgia-themed food and beverages

Performances and more!

Festival Villages: Food and retail experiences across five different villages

Art Installations: Signature projection mapping artworks and night light installations by local and regional artists

Performances:

Jazz performances

Xinyao singalong (festival first!)

Special Programmes: Exploring the unique stories and traditions of the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct

More details:

Take a trip down memory lane at Wonder World, where the retro vibes of Singapore from the 1950s to 1970s come alive!

Created by the talented local artist SKL0, this nostalgic wonderland serves up a delightful mix of old-school amusement park rides, classic games, and all your favourite throwback treats. It's like reliving the golden days — but with a modern twist!

As the Singapore Night Festival 2024 lights up the city over three weekends, come hang out and soak in the artsy, cultural goodness. Round up your crew and make memories that'll last a lifetime!

Nathan Sawaya's Iconic LEGO® Art Exhibit comes back to Singapore (from Aug 31, 2024)

Following the smash hit of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Exhibition Hub and Fever are rolling out the red carpet for Nathan Sawaya's epic Art of the Brick exhibit!

It's been over a decade since LEGO® art last dazzled Singapore, and this time it's bigger, better, and bricker than ever!

What to expect:

CNN's Top Pick: CNN's Top 10 "Global Must-See Exhibition" returns, showcasing LEGO® masterpieces that are sure to spark joy and wonder in visitors of all ages.

One Million Bricks: Feast your eyes on over 150 jaw-dropping sculptures made from more than one million LEGO® bricks, crafted by the legendary Nathan Sawaya.

Art Reimagined: See iconic works like Michelangelo's David, Van Gogh's Starry Night, and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa transformed into stunning LEGO® creations.

Original Sculptures: Be amazed by Sawaya's unique and imaginative LEGO® sculptures that showcase his incredible artistic talent.

Why You Can't Miss It:

Fun for Everyone: Perfect for kids and those who refuse to grow up, this exhibit offers a fantastic, family-friendly experience packed with creativity and wonder.

Interactive Fun: Get up close with the art and maybe even feel inspired to build your own LEGO® masterpieces!

A Rare Treat: It's been over ten years since The Art of the Brick last visited Singapore-don't miss your chance to see it again!

The ticketing waitlist is now open! Sign up to grab your spot and be among the first to experience the magic of LEGO® art. Mark your calendars for Aug 31, 2024, and prepare for a LEGO®-tastic adventure you won't forget!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.