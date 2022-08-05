August birthstone: Peridot jewellery to get for your birth month

This birthstone may not be as common as your usual diamonds and rubies, but it definitely makes for a rare piece to add to your collection.
For those who are born in August, you'll be glad to know that the month has joined June and December as one of the three birth months represented by three different gemstones.
But aside from sardonyx and spinel, our main focus this month is the Peridot.
Widely recognised by its brilliant lime green glow, some believe that the gem is rooted in the Greek word peridona, meaning "giving plenty", and is usually associated with prosperity and good fortune.
Though it is known as the Evening Emerald because of its sparkling green hue, peridot looks good any time of day.
If you're looking for a birthstone jewellery piece, be it for yourself or for your loved ones, consider these stunning must-haves.
Panthère De Cartier High Jewellery Bracelet, price available in-store, Cartier
Leather Bracelet, $485, Bvlgari
Surprises L'epi De Ble De Chaumet Ring, price available on demand, Chaumet
Bracelet M'Ama Non M'Ama, price available in-store, Pomellato
Winston Candy Tsavorite Earrings, price available in store, Harry Winston
Oval Cut Peridot Gem Earrings, $129, SK Jewellery
Serpent Earrings, $1,682, Goldheart
ALSO READ: 8 different gemstones to help you with luck, happiness, love and more
This article was first published in Her World Online.