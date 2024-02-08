Australian chain Lukumades ready to serve up Greek doughnuts in Bugis from Feb 10

Mark your calendar.

Come this weekend, there'll be a new doughnut brand in town.

Australian brand Lukumades is ready to launch its first Singapore outlet in Bugis this Saturday (Feb 10).

What they serve here isn't your typical doughnut, by the way. Lukumades specialises in bite-sized Greek doughnut balls known as loukoumades.

This crispy sweet snack is traditionally served soaked in hot honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and chopped walnuts, according to cooking website MyGreekDish.

Lukumades, however, serves up these hand-crafted Greek doughnuts with a "modern twist".

So customers can expect a range of different flavours to meet their personal preferences.

A half-tray of five balls will set you back $8.50 but if you're feeling peckish, get yourself the whole tray (10 balls for $13.50).

There is also the option of the Half Half ($15.50), which will get you two flavours in one box.

Keen on elevating your Lukumades experience? Pair these fresh doughnuts with its in-house gelato.

If you're a bit of a sweet tooth, pairing the vanilla ice cream with Oreo balls sounds like a match made in heaven.

Should that sound too cloyingly sweet for you, Lukumades has got you covered with its Dark Delight doughnuts, which consists of dark chocolate and crushed pistachios.

According to its Instagram page, there will be more than 18 toppings to choose from so there's no need to worry about variety being an issue.

How it all began

Lukumades' doughnut journey started as a food truck in Melbourne, Australia.

This was back in 2016. It was a massive hit and the brand had its first brick-and-mortar store in just nine months.

And just like that, Australia's first store dedicated to serving Greek doughnuts was born.

Since then, Lukumades has entered the international market with outlets in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Address: 60 Arab Street, #01-01, Singapore 199757

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday 9am to 12am

