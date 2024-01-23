Japanese chain Warabimochi Kamakura to open first Southeast Asia outlet in Holland Village

If you're a sucker for Japanese sweets, you've probably had your fair share of mochi, a rice cake made from a sweet glutinous rice called mochigome.

But have you had a taste of warabi mochi?

This Japanese dessert is made using bracken starch, a type of fern, and is usually finished off with a dusting of kinako, or soybean flour.

With the opening of Japanese chain Warabimochi Kamakura, you can now experience this treat in its most traditional form.

The popular brand is landing in Singapore on Feb 3 at One Holland Village.

Warabimochi Kamakura began in 1991 and currently has more than 50 outlets in Japan.

This Singapore outlet is set to be its first one in Southeast Asia.

What to expect

The main star of the show here is, obviously, the warabi mochi.

Expertly kneaded by their skilled craftsmen, this chewy delicacy is then served the traditional way - dusted with kinako powder and pure black sugar from Okinawa.

A box of five would set you back $7.90, while 10 pieces of warabi mochi costs $14.90.

Another exciting option on their menu would be the warabi mochi-infused drinks.

According to the official Warabimochi Kamakura Singapore Instagram page, these drinks have been customised to "suit the local taste".

It is a relatively comprehensive lineup with flavours like Strawberry Yogurt (from $7.90), Strawberry Milk (from $7.90), Asakawa-en Matcha (from $6.40), Coffee Milk (from $6.40) and Hojicha (from $6.40).

If you're someone who enjoys drinks that are mild in sweetness yet refreshing and flavourful, why not give these a try?

In celebration of its opening, Warabimochi Kamakura will run a one-for-one promotion from Feb 3 to Feb 5.

This applies to some of their warabi mochi drinks, such as Matcha and Coffee Milk.

Each customer is limited to two redemptions only.

Address: 7 Holland Village Way, #01-54 One Holland Village, Singapore 275748

Opening hours: Yet to be released, at the time of writing

