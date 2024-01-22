Free scoops at TikToker Vincent Lim's new ice cream cafe when you wear his merch and shout 'siao ah'

If you spend most of your free time on TikTok (we are guilty of that too), you'd probably have seen some videos of Vincent Lim.

He's the father of influencer Anna Lim and has pretty much become the main character of her page.

And now, apart from saying his catchphrase "siao ah", he's busy with something else: Running his very own ice cream parlour.

Vincent opened Crazy Scoops on Dec 12 last year at MacPherson.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0qsm96vsQo/[/embed]

It's a great place for night owls because it opens till 1am daily.

According to Anna Lim, it's been her father's childhood dream to open an ice cream cafe as a retirement hobby.

"It so happened that you guys made him TikTok viral, hence the theme of the cafe. So this one’s for you, you guys indirectly fulfilled his childhood dream," Anna said.

At Crazy Scoops, there are 16 different gelato flavours to look forward to like Blue Pea Vanilla and Sea Salt Matcha.

You can pair these with brownies, croffles and waffles too.

Apart from sweet treats, the cafe sells finger food like truffle fries and tater tots.

If you want to catch Vincent in the flesh, an Instagram post hinted that he is usually at the shop from 7pm to 11pm.

Get free ice cream when you wear his merch

Want to score yourself free ice cream?

In an Instagram post on Jan 16, Crazy Scoops shared that if you visit the store wearing Vincent's t-shirt and shout "siao ah", you can get a scoop on the house.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2VHRY9vvYe/[/embed]

The promotion will run for one month or till fully redeemed by 50 pax.

You can purchase the t-shirt from their TikTok Shop.

Participants must also be comfortable with the staff filming the process.

Address: 77 Circuit Rd, #01-460, Singapore 370077

Opening hours: Daily, 1pm to 1am

