Baby Shark to visit hawker centres for chicken rice and kaya toast with new character Merli

SINGAPORE - A new video aimed at attracting tourists features popular animated characters Baby Shark and Pinkfong stopping by the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay and visiting hawker centres for chicken rice and kaya toast.

It is part of efforts by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to bring visitors back to the Republic, as well as promote its tourism, food and cultural offerings to a younger audience.

The animated music video called Sing, Sing, Singapore released on Monday (May 23) is the result of a tie-up between STB and Seoul-based entertainment firm The Pinkfong Company, which is behind YouTube phenomenon Baby Shark.

In the 21/2-minute video, STB's Merlion mascot Merli guides characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark around Singapore landmarks.

The new song also borrows from the viral hit song Baby Shark, changing the lyrics to mention landmarks such as Sentosa and the Night Safari.

After two years of pandemic restrictions crippling tourism and visitor numbers, Sing, Sing, Singapore is part of STB's ongoing SingapoReimagine campaign to revitalise the tourism industry.

The Pinkfong Company also announced that it will be expanding its partnership with STB, rolling out a series of marketing activities that will help attract families with young children to Singapore.

Said Mr Ryan Seungkyu Lee, executive vice-president of The Pinkfong Company: "Travel offers incomparable education for children, helping them truly interact with different cultures and others' lives. We will continue to seek opportunities where we can connect people around the world through our joyful content."

Ms Angeline Tang, area director for Korea at STB, said: "Singapore is ready to welcome visitors from Korea, both young and old."

ALSO READ: Baby Shark movie coming to Paramount+ in 2023, parents beware

Pinkfong's line-up of characters last featured in a local collaboration in a music video made with national water agency PUB.

Released in January last year, Turn Off The Tap was about teaching children the importance of saving water, and featured PUB mascots Water Wally and Sally alongside the Baby Shark family.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.