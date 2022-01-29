A bachelorette pad that is a psychedelic hideout

The central point of A Room of One's Own by Virginia Woolf is that every woman needs a space to call her own, and in this modern era, many now not only have their own rooms, but also their own homes. In this three-part series, three women share how they created abodes that reflect their personalities.

Loo Ching Ling, a researcher in the creative sector who's in her 30s, has been living in her four-room HDB flat since 2019. A self-described "colour fiend", she wanted a kaleidoscopic aesthetic for her home.

"I love playing with colours, doing colour blocking and mixing textures. I wanted my house to be a place that makes me happy the moment I step into it.

"I also knew I wanted it to have a laid-back and homey vibe, as it's more in line with my personality - I can't deal with spaces that look very polished and perfect," she explains. She designed the place herself and worked with a contractor to achieve the look.

As she's also big on sustainability, she had a checklist to follow when scouring for furniture and fixtures.

"I'd ask myself things like, 'Is the company known for sustainable practices? Can I buy this second-hand? Would it be durable?'" she shares.

Her advice for someone putting together their home? Don't stress about making it perfect.

"It's fun to see your home as a work-in-progress that you can always add to, change and remodel. It should grow together with you - that's the joy of a living space," she muses.

PHOTO: Loo Ching Ling

"I knew that I wanted my home to be a place that can teach me good habits. I'm an extremely messy person, and in my previous home, I had built-in storage solutions that became really cluttered because I'd just throw things in there and shut the doors.

"So, for this new home, I have minimal closed storage spaces, and there are a lot of open shelves everywhere," Ching Ling explains.

PHOTO: Loo Ching Ling

Splashes of colour are everywhere: The kitchen features brown, grey and pink, while the living room has hues of yellow, green and pink. The master bedroom is deep blue, and all the ceilings are painted.

PHOTO: Loo Ching Ling

My home has a lot of curves, like arches in the living room's feature wall, the kitchen bar counter, and the walkway leading to my bedrooms, so I chose a tile with a curved pattern for the bathroom for uniformity," she explains.

PHOTO: Loo Ching Ling

Ching Ling also had her feline furkids in mind when she decided on using bricks for some parts of the walls of her reading nook. "They are scratch posts for the cats," she says.

