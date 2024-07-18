Back again: Jollibee returns to Lucky Plaza, freebies and prizes on offer at grand opening

When Singapore's first-ever Jollibee outlet shuttered, fans of its fried chicken and spaghetti were devastated.

The store, which was located on level six of Lucky Plaza, had been there for a decade and closed in November last year.

But now they're back at the mall in a new location.

In a press release on Thursday (July 18), the fast-food chain shared that it will be reopening at basement one of Lucky Plaza on July 22.

The outlet is wider than its previous store and will be able to seat up to 118 customers.

There will also be new self-order kiosks to make the dining experience more convenient.

The menu will be exactly the same.

Freebies and prizes on opening day

During the grand opening day, the first 100 customers to walk in and order either dine-in or takeout will be rewarded with a free Jollibee tote bag with a Jollibee Funko Pop and food vouchers inside.

This is limited to one prize per transaction.

Walk-in customers who spend a minimum of $15 on any Jollibee meal with a large coke will also automatically qualify for Jollibee and Coca-Cola’s Spin-to-Win.

All customers need to do is spin the wheel and get an instant prize ranging from food vouchers to merch to Golden Village Gold Class tickets.

If you're unable to make it to the store during its opening, fret not as on July 22, Grabfood users will be able to receive discounts on their delivery fee with a minimum order of $30.

Foodpanda users can also receive a free delivery with a minimum spend of $28.

Address: 304 Orchard Rd, Lucky Plaza #B1-19, Singapore 238863

melissateo@asiaone.com