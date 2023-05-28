Back with a bang: $2 durians and more on sale at Giant Tampines

Giant Tampines Hypermarket has announced a month-long durian extravaganza, where durians are going for as low as $2.

If you're a durian enthusiast, rejoice!

From May 23 to June 22, you can indulge in a range of durian varieties such asRed Prawn, Mao Shan Wang, Wang Zhong Wang, Black Pearl, Golden Phoenix, as well as D101 and D13, at wallet-friendly prices.

Worried about missing out? Fear not! Giant Tampines ensures a constant supply of fresh durians by restocking them daily.

You can count on finding the perfect durian to satisfy your cravings throughout the entire duration of the sale.

PHOTO: Facebook/Giant Singapore

While the $2 durian deal sounds too good to be true, Giant Tampines has set a limit of two pieces per customer. So make sure you're quick to secure your share of these delectable fruits before they run out.

The sale runs from 12pm to 10pm daily, and the offer is valid while stocks last.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.