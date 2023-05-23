Durian price war: Mao Shan Wang hits new low of $8 per kg in Bishan, sold at $10 to $12 per kg elsewhere

If you love durians, now's a good time to savour them.

The bumper durian season is off to a booming start, with some vendors selling premium Mao Shan Wang durians at never-before-seen prices.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a durian price war appears to have erupted around Singapore, with stallholders selling the prized varietal of the king of fruits from $8 to $12 per kg.

Sellers at one stall, SG Durian Boy, located at Boon Lay Place, were reportedly hawking Mao Shan Wang durians at $12 per kg on Sunday (May 21).

Another stall in Bukit Batok was selling Mao Shan Wang durians for $10 per kg on Monday, while in Bishan, prices of the fruit were slashed to $8 per kg in the afternoon, the Chinese daily reported.

Shin Min's reporters who turned up at Top Durian Station in Bukit Batok on Monday evening saw a long line of people queuing to buy durians. A notice nearby stated that Mao Shan Wang durians would be priced at $10 per kg, with sales starting at 6pm.

A stall employee told Shin Min that the durians currently available are mainly from Johor, and patrons were limited to the purchase of two durians each so that more people can enjoy the promotion.

"If we don't set a limit, some people might really buy up all the durians and that won't be fair for the others," said the employee.

The owner of Wang Sheng Li Durian Station, located in Bishan, shared that the recent hot weather had led to durian trees in Johor bearing fruit earlier than expected, along with the bumper crop.

The boss, surnamed Chen, added that now would be a good time to enjoy Mao Shan Wang durians for cheap, and that the bountiful season is likely to continue for the next four months.

"This year's prices are the cheapest, and it's just the start with mostly Johor durians. In June and July, there'll be durians from Pahang," said Chen.

Chen added that just two weeks ago, prices of Mao Shan Wang was at $28 or $29 per kg, but prices have since dropped drastically due to market fluctuations.

'You get what you pay for'

However, not all durian sellers are prepared to engage in the price war.

One vendor interviewed by Shin Min shared that they are unable to slash prices willy-nilly, as they have entered into agreements with the durian farmers.

"We have reserved their entire plantation's supply. This way, we can ensure that prices remain stable and also guarantee the quality of the durians."

According to Shin Min, the "original price" of Mao Shan Wang durians currently is in the range of $15 to $22 per kg.

The Chinese daily added that based on a source working in the industry, sellers who are able to slash prices are those who work with distributors to bring in the durians in bulk.

Some sellers might be aiming for a quick turnover rather than large profits, while others might even be willing to suffer a loss to drum up excitement for the season, the source shared.

Another source told Shin Min that buyers should not expect too much when buying cheap durians.

"Some small Mao Shan Wang durians might only have three to four flesh-covered seeds. Bigger durians would have about eight. You get what you pay for," he remarked.

In May 2019, a reported glut in supply of durians from Malaysia also sent Mao Shan Wang prices plunging. According to The New Paper, a kilogram of the fruit then was priced at $18, down from its usual price of $28.

Last year, a spike in durian supply from Malaysian plantations in Pahang, Johor and Genting Highland led the biggest drop in durian prices in 10 years, with the Musang King variety going at $18 per kg, the Straits Times reported.

