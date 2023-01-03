Man tries to eat 10 durians in hour-long Mao Shan Wang buffet, here's why you shouldn't

When it comes to durians, it's a game of love and hate.

Should you belong to the group that cherishes the king of fruits, this hour-long all-you-can-eat Mao Shan Wang buffet in Kovan might just tickle your fancy.

On Monday (Jan 2), local media company UncoverSixtyFive headed to Lexus Durian King with lofty ambitions.

"I think I can eat 10 durians. Definitely, I can eat 10 durians," the host said confidently.

The buffet costs $38.80 per person and children under 12 can give it a go for $15. Each buffet customer is entitled to free coconuts and water.

After his first bite, the host appeared to have gained more confidence and was determined to meet his target of eating 10 durians.

"I'm gonna [sic] dream of durians sia but it's damn good," he added.

Unfortunately, those dreams were slowly turning into nightmares as his pace considerably dropped around the 20-minute mark.

Halfway through the buffet, he simply could not take it any longer and decided to throw in the towel.

It looked like this was a classic case of having too much of a good thing.

The host fell way short of his target, managing to eat just 22 seeds which equate to roughly two whole durians.

Durians: 'Heaty' or healthy?

In hindsight, stopping halfway through the buffet might be to his benefit, health-wise at least.

While there are several health benefits to eating durians, from promoting digestion to helping improve mood and sleep quality, it isn't the healthiest fruit option out there.

Apart from being high in sugar and calorie content, durians are a "heaty" food, and having too much of it can lead to sore throat, mouth ulcers or constipation.

According to Raffles Health, a person should only be eating about two to three durian seeds a day.

With the drop in durian prices reported last month, it might be a bit of a struggle for durian lovers to keep their intake in check.

According to a durian seller in Toa Payoh, this is the biggest drop in durian prices over the last decade.

The Mao Shan Wang variety, in particular, has seen a 38 per cent drop — from $40 per kg in mid-2022 to $25 per kg.

But before you go on a durian feast, don't forget that moderation is key.

