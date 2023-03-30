Back in business: Hong Kong teahouse in Novena took 3-week break to 'work on faults' after selling out within 2 hours on opening day

And they're back.

Hong Kong Day Cha Kee cha chaan teng (teahouse) that is.

Taking a three-week hiatus shortly after opening is almost unheard of in the F&B world, but that was exactly what the eatery's owners, Hong Kong-born siblings Vocan and Kennith Law, decided to do.

In a TikTok video posted by 8days on Wednesday (March 29), it was revealed that the owners had to shut their doors after just two hours on opening day which drew a large crowd, thanks to the prominent media coverage the eatery received.

Sharing that they had run out of food within a short span of time on Feb 5, Vocan admitted that they'd realise then how ill-prepared they were.

"It is a happy problem, but it's also a painful one."

Instead of carrying on however, Vocan shared that they decided to take a step back and evaluate the issues encountered, which explains the restaurant's three-week closure.

The move may also have been prompted by several negative reviews left online by those who had managed to drop in to try the food prior to its hiatus. One of the main complaints, as far as we saw, was the long waiting time for food.

In a notice shared by a reviewer on Google which was pasted on the darkened shopfront, the proprietors wrote:

"We have received numerous feedback that made us realise how poorly we have prepared for our opening.

"As such, HKDay have decided to close for the time being to work on our faults and to make sure everything is sorted out and in place for us not to disappoint."

And it seems they are finally ready.

In a post on Instagram last week announcing their reopening, Hong Kong Day wrote that they had made an effort to streamline their food preparation process "and adjust different aspects in the operation as a whole".

They also thanked supporters for their encouragement, understanding and patience.

"For all the feedback that we received, we will continue to work and improve further. We are determined to serve you a pleasant experience," they wrote.

If you're planning a visit to Hong Kong Day Cha Kee, located at Goldhilll Shopping Centre, their current opening hours are from 11.30am to 8.30pm daily, except on Mondays.

On the menu are signature cha chaan teng items such as pork chop and tomato baked rice, french toast and scrambled egg breakfast sets, as well as the ubiquitous Hong Kong Milk Tea, among others.

The homey decor featuring classic wooden booth seating is also reminiscent of what one would find in a Hong Kong teahouse.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hong Kong Day for more information but have yet to receive a reply at the time of publication.

Hong Kong Day Cha Kee

Address: 165 Thompson Road, Goldhill Shopping Centre, S307618

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11.30am to 8.30pm, closed on Mondays

