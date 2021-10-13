The bags Kim Lim is obsessed with right now

Kim Lim is the woman who has it all. Aside from being a billionaire heiress and socialite, she has also proven her mettle as a bona fide beauty entrepreneur. This year, Kim Lim has been making waves on the internet.

From her extravagant birthday celebration to her recent engagement with her new beau – it seems that 2021 has been an exciting year for her. But if there’s one thing the heiress is known for, aside from being a savant in cosmetology, it would have to be her extensive collection of luxury goods. More specifically, her bags.

In our recent interview with Kim herself, she shared about her constant pursuit of growing her bag collection as well as her favourite pieces in her wardrobe. Bare-faced and cosily clad in a Christian Dior pyjama set, Kim took us through the bags she can’t seem to get enough of.

Curious to find out more about the bags from her collection? Read on to find out more about each piece and where you can get your hands on them.

Vintage Classic Handbag, price unavailable, Chanel

In the video, Kim Lim shares about her favourite go-to work bag and it was none other than the Chanel Classic Handbag. While the particular piece that she owns is vintage, you’ll still be able to find something similar that’s rendered in lambskin, emblazoned with the iconic double-C logo that’s smaller than the former.

The heiress shares that she loves the bag for its versatility of which she’s able to pair it with her pyjamas or even with a more formal look. A true embodiment of the CHANEL allure, the bag boasts timeless elegance and goes well with just about any outfit in your wardrobe.

Similar options: Classic Handbag, $11,550, Chanel.

Buy it here

Hourglass Xs Top Handle Bag in Grey, $6,850, Balenciaga

When it comes to her everyday go-to bag, Kim Lim shares that her limited-edition Hourglass XS Top Handle Bag in Grey from Balenciaga is at the top of her list.

While this may be a popular silhouette, the particular piece that she has is said to be the only one in Singapore at the moment. Boasting a rhinestone-encrusted look, we can totally see why it’s one of her most prized possessions.

Buy it here

Lady Dior Mini Bag in Ultra Matte, USD$4,300 ($5,830), Dior

If there’s one bag that Kim Lim can’t get enough of, it would have to be the adorable Lady Dior Mini Bags in Ultra Matte.

As seen in the video, the heiress has collected the same design in different iterations, ranging from mint green to hot pink. Sleek and refined, the bag features the brand’s iconic Cannage stitching, and is embellished with tonal metal ‘D.I.O.R.’ charms.

Find out more about the bag here.

Vintage Mini Box Bag, price unavailable, Dior

Black bags can be pedestrian over time. But if you have one that’s just as chic as this Dior number, it becomes exciting.

Adding on to her collection of vintage bags, this Mini Box Bag is hard to find in the market, which makes this investment piece even more special. Kim Lim shared that she found the Mini Box Bag from a shop in Japan.

Himalaya Birkin, price unavailable, Hermes

It’s safe to say that the Hermes Himalaya Kelly Bag is a holy grail for any handbag collector. Boasting a superlative design and crafted from Nile crocodile hide, it’s clear how this bag is fabled as one of the rarest handbags in the world.

Aside from its rarity and exquisite craftsmanship, Kim Lim explains how the bag also holds a lot of sentimental value as it was presented to her as a gift from her father, Peter Lim himself.

Emerald Crocodile Mini Kelly Pochette Clutch, price unavailable, Hermes

The Kelly Pochette might just be more rare than a Birkin or Kelly bag – especially if the bag comes in favourable colours or in gold hardware just like the one Kim Lim has. A rare find, this bag is hard to come by, and is not available for purchase online.

Airpods Case Necklace, $3,950, Chanel

While we love our AirPods, we know they can easily go missing. Even though this accessory might be one that we don’t need, it’s definitely on our wish list. Whether you’re out running errands or you’re looking to accessorise your look, this Airpods Case Necklace makes a neat addition to your outfit.

Buy it here

Mini Flap Bag, price available in store, Chanel

Unlike your usual Chanel bags, this Mini Flap Bag from the luxury house sees a more unique design than its counterparts. We like how the white adds contrast to any outfit, and it’s a great accessory to sling on especially if you’re always on the go.

Find out more about the bag here.

