Bak Kwa prices in Singapore (CNY 2022) - what is worth queueing for?

The Chinese New Year (CNY) madness is upon us once again. ‘Tis the time of the year when Singaporeans — aunties and millennials alike — set aside time to jostle with crowds and queue long hours for “branded” bak kwa from Lim Chee Guan, Bee Cheng Hiang and more.

Not only is bak kwa (barbecued sliced pork) a traditional CNY staple, but it serves a secondary purpose too: Delicious bak kwa will have your relatives too busy stuffing their faces to bother with nosy questions.

“When are you having a baby?!” “Come auntie, have some more bak kwa.”

Here are the current bak kwa prices as of today. Do note that although accurate at the time of writing, some bak kwa stalls may raise prices nearer to CNY. That said, since we’re already very close to the big day (Feb 1, 2022), it’s unlikely.

Nonetheless, do keep your eyes peeled to this space and we will update new prices and promotions if we get wind of them.

Bee Cheng Hiang 2022 bak kwa prices

Bee Cheng Hiang bakkwa Price per kg Minced pork $58 Sliced pork $78 Golden coin $60 Sliced chicken $78 Chilli pork $82 Sliced beef $89 Gourmet fusion $72 Gourmet bakkwa $90 Applewood sliced pork $72

Bee Cheng Hiang is a household brand thanks to the many celebrity endorsements that it has secured over the years. From being featured in 2002 film I Not Stupid to various bus and TV ads featuring Christopher Lee, Fann Wong and Zoe Tay, Bee Cheng Hiang is the largest bak kwa brand with many outlets all over Singapore.

The most popular one is the sliced pork one, which goes for $58 per kg. You can also get it in bite-sized pieces for the same price (golden coin). The chilli pork bak kwa variant is significantly more expensive per kg.

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa outlets: Visit their website to see all Bee Cheng Hiang outlets

Bee Cheng Hiang online store: Order online

Tel: 6500 0888

Fragrance 2022 bak kwa prices

Fragrance bakkwa prices Price per kg Signature sliced $55.10 Chilli bak kwa $57.00 Chicken bak kwa $55.10 Gold coin bak kwa $55.10 Mala bak kwa $60.80 Bacon bak kwa $76.00 Premium Kurobuta $68.40

Fragrance bak kwa, or more affectionately known as “Xiang Wei Rou Gan”, is another major bak kwa seller in Singapore with more than 40 outlets islandwide. You definitely won’t have a problem finding one near your place or office.

It also seems to be one of the more affordable ones. Now that we’re two weeks away from CNY, it seems like Fragrance has already started slashing prices to clear stock.

Fragrance bak kwa outlets: Visit their website for full addresses of all Fragrance Bak Kwa outlets

Fragrance bak kwa online store: Order online

Tel: 6257 8608

Lim Chee Guan 2022 bak kwa prices

Lim Chee Guan bakkwa prices Price per kg Signature sliced pork $72.00 BBQ Chilli pork $74.00 BBQ Bacon $110.00 Gold coin pork $64.00 BBQ Chicken $64.00 BBQ Beef $66.00 BBQ Prawn $64.00 BBQ Fish $64.00

Lim Chee Guan offers a wide range of products from sliced pork to BBQ bacon, BBQ chicken and BBQ beef. They have 4 outlets. 2 in Chinatown, 1 at ION Orchard and 1 at the new Jewel Changi Airport.

Lim Chee Guan’s bak kwa is wildly popular, with people queuing hours of it. So if you want to some, you better plan to go really early in the morning — it’s usually sold out by 10am.

Also, do note that there are daily limits to how much Signature Sliced Pork you can buy depending on which outlet you go to (other products have no limits).

Lim Chee Guan has an online store. However, pretty much everything’s sold out as I write (we’re 2 weeks from CNY).

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa outlets: 203 New Bridge Road Singapore (059429), 1 Park Road #01-25 Singapore (059108), ION Orchard #B4-37, Jewel Changi Airport #B2-222

Lim Chee Guan online store: Order online

Tel: 6933 7230

ALSO READ: Constance Song launches own brand of gourmet Iberico bak kwa, prices start from $88

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa prices 2022

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa prices Price per kg Gourmet traditional bak kwa $57.00 Premium pork belly bak kwa $80.00 Premium Iberico bak kwa $168.00 Gourmet chilli bak kwa $59.00 Gold coin bak kwa $55.00 Traditional bak kwa (singles vacuum packed) $74.00 Chilli bak kwa (singles vacuum packed) $76.00 Mala bak kwa (singles vacuum packed) $78.00

If you’re a sucker for traditional bak kwa, try Kim Joo Guan. Their barbecued pork slices is apparently made from a secret family recipe, passed through 4 generations.

The listed prices are the already-inflated prices, and will be remain for the rest of CNY 2020.

Kim Joo Guan bak kwa outlet: 257 South Bridge Road

Tel: 6225 5257 or 9151 6018

Kim Peng Hiang bak kwa prices

Type of bak kwa Price per kg Sliced Royal Pork $48 Pineapple BBQ Pork $52

Kim Peng Hiang does not have the clout of bigger brands like Bee Cheng Hiang and Fragrance but the unique thing about them is that they carry an interesting flavour Pineapple BBQ Pork Bak Kwa that’s really popular.

Kim Peng Hiang bak kwa outlet: 465 Changi Road Singapore

Tel: 6742 6853

Bee Kim Heng bak kwa prices

Type of bak kwa Price per kg Sliced Pork $54 Chilli Sliced Pork $58

Bee Kim Heng’s bak kwa are chewy and smoky. The owner has been operating the little stall in People Park’s Food Centre for over 50 years and personally grills the bak kwa until today. Reportedly, the taste is on the sweeter side.

Bee Kim Heng bak kwa outlets: 32 New Market Road, #01-1010 People’s Park Food Centre

Tel: 8852 9921

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa prices

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa prices Price per kg Traditional sliced pork $60.00 Gold coin pork $60.00 Chilli BBQ sliced pork $65.00 BBQ pork bacon $90.00

Kim Hock Guan is an old bak kwa brand — their logo is the black-and-white photo of their founder (Kim Hock Guan himself, probably) — which makes it seem just that bit more legit.

Their bestsellers are Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork and Spicy Sliced Pork and they take pride in not using minced meat. They only use sliced lean meat of pork hind. Their bak kwa don’t contain artificial preservatives, colouring and flavouring.

Kim Hock Guan bak kwa outlets: 150 South Bridge Road #01-02 Fook Hai Building, 180 Bencoolen Street #01-25 The Bencoolen

Tel: 9135 9952

This article was first published in MoneySmart.