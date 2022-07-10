From banh mi to pho: Where to get authentic Vietnamese food in Singapore

Vietnam is a Southeast Asian nation with a rich history. As a result, Vietnamese food is deliciously complex and layered while also being fresh and light thanks to the inclusion of many fresh herbs and vegetables. From the French colonial-influenced baguette sandwich banh mi to soul-nourishing noodle soup pho, here are the places to get authentic and yummy Vietnamese food in Singapore.

Cô Chung

Cô" translates to "Aunty" and so the store, effectively named Aunty Chung, is named after the co-founder of the brand who happens to be a former nurse. Together with her granddaughter, Co Chung has become a destination for authentic Vietnamese food conveniently placed in the basement of Plaza Singapura and along Boat Quay.

68 Orchard Rd, #B2-20 Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839 and 5 Lor Telok, Singapore 049018

Long Phung

Ask any Vietnamese where to get good Vietnamese food in Singapore and they'll likely like Long Phung on the list. Long Phung has been around for more than 10 years and its extensive menu coupled with affordable price points make its authentic food even more attractive.

159 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427436

123 Zô Vietnamese BBQ Skewers and Hotpot

With 123 Zô, Amy Tran and her Singaporean husband Peter Tan wanted to introduce the underrepresented food of central Vietnam where she is from as well as the country's streetside grill and hotpot culture. Compared to Thai mookata, Vietnamese barbecue is less fatty and features various sauces for different types of food.

747 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389654

Chef Minh Vietnamese Pho

Armed with six years of experience as head chef of Macau's Wynn Palace's in-room dining kitchen team, Vietnamese chef Ngo Nhu Minh decided to start his own hawker stall peddling authentic Ho Chi Minh-style pho in 2021. Various beef and chicken pho are available alongside fresh spring rolls.

279 Bukit Batok East Ave 3, Singapore 650279

Banh Mi Saigon

Banh Mi Saigon is interestingly sold from a Vietnamese provision shop. The shop was opened by Nhi, whose family has been selling the stuffed sandwich for decades in Ho Chi Minh City. She opened the banh mi arm due to bad business due to the pandemic and has been well-loved for its taste and sizeable portion.

505 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-2668, Singapore 560505

Joo Chiat Caphe

For the uninitiated, Joo Chiat Road is home to many Vietnamese eateries. The latest to throw their name into the ring is Joo Chiat Caphe, opened by business partners Francis Sim and Lynn Tay. The former has always wanted to sell banh mi and the two decided to incorporate the otah they sell (Nam San Mackerel Otah) as a filling option here. Wash your sandwich down with the traditional Vietnamese coffee.

263 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427517

Cô Ba Quán

Situated in Chinatown, Co Ba Quan is most known for its banh xeo, a crispy, thin crepe stuffed with vegetables and protein that is then dipped into a fish sauce-based dipping sauce. Besides that, devotees also flock there for pho and spicy beef noodle soup (bun bo).

21 Smith St, Singapore 058936

Ăn Là Ghiền

Ăn Là Ghiền is another establishment that serves up Vietnamese barbecue and hotpot. Ăn Là Ghiền was founded by Tran Thi Ngoc Giau and now has two stores. The first store in Geylang specialises in bbq and hotpot while the second in Marsiling serves up various comforting home-style dishes for those who don't want to cook their own meals.

45 Lor 27 Geylang, Singapore 388177 and 10 Marsiling Industrial Estate Rd 1, Singapore 739276

Banh Mi Thit

Also in Geylang, Banh Mi Thit's pride and glory is the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich, with options ranging from pork to egg to pate. If you would like a dessert option, get the cold Cheng Tng or Custard Pudding known as Banh Flan. PS: They bake their own baguettes daily.

543 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389498

Red Sparrow

For a more upscale experience to enjoy Vietnamese food, head to Red Sparrow in Dempsey Hill. Opened by chef-owner Jeff Koh, Red Sparrow serves up a wide array of well-loved foods ranging from pho and bun noodles dishes to staples beyond spring rolls and banh mi.

11 Dempsey Rd, #01-18, Singapore 249673

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.