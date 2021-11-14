Bar review: Chuan by Nutmeg serves up premium tea-infused cocktails in the CBD

Plush, peaceful and perched on the 60th floor of the iconic UOB Plaza in Singapore is the award-winning cocktail bar Nutmeg & Clove's latest concept - Chuan by Nutmeg.

Developed by Nutmeg & Clove's founder Colin Chia and helmed by Head Bartender Joshua Pang, this watering hole with a view is on a mission to showcase the best of booze and tea in creative concoctions.

PHOTO: Chuan By Nutmeg

If you found Chuan By Nutmeg's address familiar, it's because the bar is adjoined to Si Chuan Dou Hua.

The premium fine-dining Chinese restaurant offers Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine alongside an expansive collection of premium Chinese teas (no prizes for guessing what inspired Chuan's menu).

Against a breathtaking backdrop of Singapore's cityscape, the grand modern furnishings and carpeted floors don't feel out of place.

Crispy Pork Belly with Fermented Beans ($15++) and Goddess Highball ($21++). PHOTO: Chuan By Nutmeg

The restaurant's treasured collection boasts over 30 varieties of tea - familiar green and red teas as well as exotic variations of yellow, white and flower teas and more.

Taste them in tipples like our starter, a refreshing vodka-based Goddess Highball ($21++) flavoured with a strong tie guan yin cordial.

Yuzu and lemon complement the floral notes of the tea in My Pu'er Lady ($21++) while those looking for more robust flavours can opt for Fancy Jasmine ($21++), with its spiced rum and jasmine tea combination.

Chrissy Blanc ($21++). PHOTO: Chuan By Nutmeg

There are offerings for the adventurous and spirit-forward cocktail fans too.

The Ondeh-Ondeh Highball ($15++) pairs Compendium Ondeh Ondeh soju with house-made carbonated coconut water for an ultimate refresher while the powerful Chrissy Blanc ($21++) is perfect with its articulate combination of dry gin, gentian liqueur, and chrysanthemum vermouth.

It's easy to stay at Chuan at Nutmeg for more than one drink, so if you have the munchies, delicious modern Sichuan and Cantonese bar bites await, courtesy of Si Chuan Dou Hua's Executive Chef Hoo Chee Keong.

Absolute must-trys include the spicy Mala Chong Qing Chicken ($15), which really perks things up, and the rich Oyster Egg with XO Sauce ($12++) that melts in your mouth with a umami aftertaste.

Stir-fried Diced Beef with Garlic ($15++). PHOTO: Chuan By Nutmeg

Need more protein? Hit up the fragrant Stir-fried Diced Beef with Garlic ($15++) or flavourful Crispy Pork Belly with Fermented Beans ($15++).

Retaining the essence of its parent establishment on Purvis Street, Chuan By Nutmeg will probably find a new customer base with its CBD locations.

The pairing of Chinese tea and food maybe not be new, but the forms they take here interesting enough to return for more exploration.

Chuan By Nutmeg is located at #60-01, 1 UOB Plaza, 80 Raffles Place, Singapore 048624, p. +65 9167 2966. Open daily 3pm-10.30pm. Happy Hour promotions are between 3pm-6pm.

