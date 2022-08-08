Bar review: The Store serves up experimental cocktails & seafood plates at Neil Road

Hidden away behind an unassuming teal door on Neil Road, The Store is so much more than your first impression would lead you to believe. As the staff leads you to your seats, you enter an intimate space at the back, complete with high chairs, a skylight, low-hanging lights and walls that feature funky doodles - all the front row view to the focused bar where the magic happens.

Cosy, cheeky and classy, the restaurant-bar is the brainchild of co-founders Thomas Ng, and industry veteran as well as former Head of Brand Development and Training at Tito's vodka, Hirman Asnadi, who has made his return from life in bustling Dubai.

Much like the business owner's personality the space and its staff is injected with a boost of friendliness and a relaxed ambiance, coupled with fresh seafood, and solid drinks.

There's no better way to start than with their Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini ($22). This easy-to-drink cocktail is a lighter in body than most variations of the classic, yet it doesn't falter with a smooth sip thanks to the rum and rich coffee used. The flavour of kombucha is not strong either, and we like its hazelnut-like aftertaste and the garnish of pistachio dust, which added a nice texture.

If you're after something refreshing and fruity, Tito's Blueberry Mule ($22) was a delight with prominent blueberry flavours and an earthy finish.

Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini

PHOTO: The Store

One unique drink that we cannot recommend enough is the Irish Kyoto Collins ($34). An unconventional herbaceous cocktail with Japanese flavours, this sour and umami drink is a masterful combination of Glendalough Botanical Dry Gin, yuzu juice, sparkling water, seaweed and wasabi, which gives it a spicy kick.

Feel free to let the bartender know how much heat you can handle, so the drink doesn't overpower you (or the rest of your night).

The next twist on a classic is Notanegroni ($24), which uses umeshu instead of vermouth alongside a few dashes of umami bitters. One of the more spirit=forward tipples on the menu, the drink was still light at heart thanks to its sweet and tart plum-like notes. We thoroughly enjoyed this one.

With an impression that The Store is more cocktail bar than a restaurant, we did not expect to enjoy the food here as much as we did here. The seafood dishes on their menu, curated by Chef Ahmad Subhan, are not to be undermined. Make sure to get a serving of the White Wine Mussels ($28, limited portions available per day).

White Wine Mussels

PHOTO: The Store

One of our favourites of the night, this dish features the fresh catch of the day, served in a tangy and chunky tomato butter sauce. Go ahead and be shameless and dip your garlic bread into the sauce to indulge in the comfy and wholesome dish.

The Paper Baked Sea Bass ($37) is equally fresh and delicious. Sourced from local fish farm, Ah Hua Kelong, The garlicky cherry tomato confit served in the dish adds a tangy layer whilst root veggies and the black pepper glaze lend its savoury flavours to the dish. Don't forget the buttery lemon dill dipping sauce that balances things out with a hint of sweetness.

For the carnivores, there's also a Chicken & Chorizo ($37) worth trying. Boasting a spicy and piquant tomato sauce, the protein is accentuated with smoky chorizo crumble, earthy polenta and oozy cheese.

In all, the experience was unpretentious and full of unexpected pleasant surprises. The team's passion is evident and spills over in their well-crafted cocktails and food. The intimate space is inviting, providing a chill ambiance to spend an easy evening.

The Store Singapore is located at 11 Neil Road, Singapore 088809, p. +65 8731 1883. Open Tue-Sat 4pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun. Happy hour is available daily 4pm to 6pm, with selected bites and cocktails priced at $11++.

ALSO READ: Bar review: Manhattan at Regent Singapore refreshes menu featuring 6 more iconic personalities of New York

This article was first published in City Nomads.