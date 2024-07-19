Bathroom slippers or 'trendy' sandals? Netizens react to $1,600 footwear in Saudi Arabia

How much did you pay for a pair of sandals?

In Saudi Arabia, a type of 'trendy' sandals has gone viral, largely due to its exorbitant price tag.

A pair of these would set you back 4,500 Riyals (S$1,612).

What is probably more bewildering is its uncanny resemblance to the blue-and-white slippers Singaporeans might be familiar with.

Who knows? You may even have something that looks similar at home.

On Monday (July 15), a clip featuring these slippers was shared by Instagram profile Kuwaitinside.

Placed within a glass box, the luxury item was carefully (and dramatically) unveiled by a salesperson wearing black gloves.

The salesperson caressed the product and gave it a quick run-down, as if to display its quality and sturdiness.

Customers keen on the slippers have the option of three colours: White and blue, white and red, white and green.

Many netizens were amused and did not hesitate to joke about their personal experiences with these sandals.

"We use these sandals in India while going [to the] toilet," one Instagram user said.

A fellow netizen, from Indonesia, mentioned that such footwear is known to be "very cheap" and is often sold by the roadside.

Others commented that these sandals weren't actually used as footwear in their household.

An Instagram user shared how it's often used by mothers when they get "really annoyed" with their children's behaviour.

"My mum's favourite weapon against me," another netizen sheepishly admitted.

