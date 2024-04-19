Worth the $120 price tag? Pringles and Crocs collab gives new meaning to snacking on the go

This collaboration, between Crocs and Pringles, adds a new dimension to the term 'snacking on the go'.

Pringles' first foray into the fashion, and specifically footwear industry, features designs that are inspired by its iconic packaging.

Chances are that the most eye-catching feature belongs to the custom holster on the Classic Crush Boot.

Perched around the ankle area of each shoe, these holsters can actually fit a can of Pringles, useful for when you're feeling peckish throughout the day.

This is the first collaboration between the two brands and the selection also includes the Classic Clogs and Classic Slides.

If you're looking for bright and fun, the Classic Clog is your best best.

These water-friendly shoes are colour-mismatched so there's no need to choose between your favourite colours.

It comes in either red/orange or blue/green.

Those with sharp eyes would immediately notice that the heel strap actually resembles Mr. P's iconic moustache.

And what's a pair of Crocs without Jibbitz charms?

This collaboration also offers exclusive Pringles Jibbitz charms ($29.95 for a pack of five) for an added touch of personality to those pair of Crocs.

Before reaching out for that wallet of yours, something to take note is that a pair of Pringles x Crocs Classic Clogs retails for $119.95.

For context, that's almost twice the price of the bestselling Classic Clog ($74.95).

It's no wonder that netizens online were filled with both amusement and disbelief.

A few Instagram users mentioned that they actually "need" a pair of these exclusive Crocs.

Others were more cynical about the new releases, describing them as "ugly".

One netizen pleaded: "Make it stop please."

Crocs collabs from the past

There are likely to be more collaborations from Crocs in the future, given the US company's history of unique collaborations.

Most recently, Crocs and McDonald's dropped a collection with everyone's favourite golden arches — McDonald's.

It featured the fast food chain's iconic mascots — Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie the Early Bird.

If those mascots aren't your vibe, you can consider the classic clogs decked out in McDonald's signature red and yellow colours instead.

Over the years, there's been the exclusive collection drops with big names like Pokemon, Star Wars and Hello Kitty and Friends.

ALSO READ: Polytechnic's rule about 'sport mode'-only Crocs baffles netizens

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.