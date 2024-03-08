Off the beaten path: Underrated islands in Southeast Asia worth catching a flight for

City spots are great for planning a quick vacation, yet the emerging trend of slow travel has shifted our focus towards island destinations promising a tranquil retreat amidst the allure of sun-drenched beaches, crystal-clear waters, and boundless enjoyment!

While popular island destinations like Bali and Phuket continue to enchant, the allure of discovering new horizons beckons us to venture beyond the conventional. So, kick back and let us guide you through these off-the-beaten-path gems in Southeast Asia for your next island getaway!

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

A bit farther away (around a 5-6 hour drive from Singapore), Cameron Highlands is a picturesque hill station located in the state of Pahang, Malaysia. What makes this destination a popular tourist hotspot and a refreshing escape is its lush landscapes, tea plantations, and a laid-back atmosphere.

Your itinerary when visiting Cameron Highlands have to include the few basics — a visit to the Boh Tea Plantation, the strawberry farms, and a trip to the Kea Farm Market for fresh produce, handicrafts, and local snacks.

If you've got extra time, don't forget to explore the Mossy Forest, a nature reserve shrouded in mist and home to a rich variety of flora and fauna. Don't forget to pack a light jacket!

Perhentian Islands, Malaysia

Nestled in the crystal-clear waters of Malaysia, the Perhentian Islands beckon travellers with their stunning coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and laid-back island vibe. Aptly named "stopping point" in Malay, these islands have a way of immersing you in its natural beauty and endless possibilities for adventure.

Whether you choose to explore the bustling shores of Perhentian Kecil or indulge in the luxurious resorts of Perhentian Besar, you'll find yourself enchanted by the mesmerising underwater world and the warm hospitality of the locals. From Fire Dances on Long Beach to hiking up to the windmills for a pretty sweet vantage point over the islands, the Perhentian Islands offer a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement.

Looking to make a difference? The Perhentian Turtle Project provides a unique opportunity to contribute to conservation efforts while enjoying an extended stay in this tropical paradise. So, if you're ready to slow down, unwind, and embrace the wonders of island life, the Perhentian Islands are calling your name.

Lombok, Indonesia

Nestled east of Bali, Lombok stands as the unexplored gem next to its more famous island counterpart. Escape the crowds on boat tours, immersing yourself in secluded island paradises or snorkelling in crystal clear oceans amidst the backdrop of pristine white sand beaches.

If you have a penchant for pink, Lombok's famous Pink Beaches is definitely a sight you won't forget — where the star of the show is its alluring pink sand. Feeling adventurous? Beat the heat with an exhilarating rafting adventure along the cascading Benang Kelambu Waterfall. Alternatively, shop till you drop for locally designed clothings and souvenirs for your loved ones at Sade Village.

Sugi Island, Indonesia

Often considered a more off-the-beaten path holiday destination, Sugi Island is located near Batam, part of the Riau Islands province. Situated in the western part of the Indonesian archipelago, the destination's best selling point is its tranquil and serene atmosphere perfect for unwinding and getting in touch with a slower pace of life.

The island consists of the Telunas Beach Resort and Telunas Private Island boasting comfy bungalows boasting seaside views, and are just steps away from the beautiful stretch of white sand beach. Best activities to do here are swimming, snorkelling, kayaking and disconnecting from your tech devices!

Koh Kood, Thailand

If you're dreaming of a tropical paradise with pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, Koh Kood is the perfect destination for you. Nestled deep in the Gulf of Thailand, the island's relaxed atmosphere will leave you in an ultimate state of zen. Savour a cruise, treating yourself to breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea as you visit some of the floating cities surrounding the island.

Unwind on one of their three beaches as you play a friendly game of volleyball or visit one of their cafes such as the cosy Nomkhon Station serving up light bites and refreshing drinks.

As the day fades into the evening, immerse yourself in the island's vibrant nightlife scene with a local restaurant — Black Bananas being the most popular choice among tourists with its sea to grill food concept. No matter your interests, Koh Kood's tropical charm has something special waiting just for you.

Pamalican Island, Philippines

Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Cuyo Islands in the Sulu Sea, Pamalican Island stands as a small, sandy haven located in the northern part of the Palawan Province of the Philippines.

Exuding tranquillity, the primary allure of this island paradise lies in its exclusive privacy, with the sole resort being Amanpulo by Aman Group on the island — giving you a borderline private island vibe with engaging activities for all ages such as cruising in the Palawan waters, Kite Surfing and Scuba Diving with in-dining options from The Picnic Grove featuring Italian fare and The Clubhouse, showcasing a taste of Philippines. For nature enthusiasts, the pristine inland forests also provides the perfect setting for a rejuvenating hike, immersing you in the untouched beauty of Pamalican Island.

Con Dao, Vietnam

A hidden jewel off the southern coast, Con Dao remains a hidden sanctuary, boasting Vietnam's most enchanting beaches. The majority of the island is embraced by the lush landscapes of Con Dao National Park, offering you the opportunity to explore your own personal paradise within its dense jungles.

Sunbathe during the day and explore vibrant marine life from one of their 16 islands — also known to be a picturesque haven, providing scenic routes enveloped by breathtaking vistas, and charming colonial buildings. For history enthusiasts, Con Son awaits, once a site for prisons during the French colonial era and the Vietnam War, preserving poignant remnants at the historic Con Dao Prison.

Koh Rong, Cambodia

Off the coast of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Koh Rong invites you to explore its unspoiled natural beauty. Inland, a dense jungle dotted with waterfalls awaits your exploration, with the southern part of the island hosting their Jungle Zoo, allowing you to encounter exotic animals and birds — or if you prefer the lazy way to explore, motorbikes are available for rental to explore the whole island as well!

If rest and relaxation is more of your style, watch the beachside from Apsara Guesthouse as you sip on an ice-cold drink from their in-house bar. Koh Rong also boasts their occasional beach festivals or catch the sparkly Bioluminescent Plankton as they come alive in the night!

