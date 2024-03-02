A guide to Greek living: Must-visit idyllic sunset points, party spots and Michelin-starred restaurants

Steeped in history, culture and mythology, Greece is often seen as "the cradle of Western civilisation".

Beyond ancient archaeological sites like Acropolis and Athens though, the European country is known for its party scene and gastronomy.

It is also home to thousands of islands in the Aegean and Ionian seas, boasting beautiful beaches and clear, turquoise waters. On your next trip to Greece, dive into the heart of Greek living with our guide to the best vantage points for glorious sunsets, banging party spots, and Michelin Star restaurants in Greece.

Sunset points

Pathos Club & Restaurant

Pathos Sunset Club and Restaurant offer a trifecta of delights, perfect for a mesmerising day out on the idyllic island of Ios. From delicious cocktails at the club to gourmet sushi made with fresh local produce at the Japanese restaurant, the club boasts amazing sunsets that beckon those seeking an unforgettable experience.

This is also when the space livens up to a different rhythm with the infectious beats of their talented DJs, an invite to work up a sweat on the dance floor or enjoy the music in the exquisite infinity pool made of marble.

Pathos Club & Restaurant is located at Koumbara Beach, Ios 840 01, Greece, p. +30 698 108 0257. Open daily 6pm-1am.

The Heart of Santorini

Despite its name, the Heart of Santorini is not in the middle of the island but a rock formation in the southwestern region. This natural wonder, a heart-shaped hole in the rock, frames the Mediterranean sunset enriched by the sight of the nearby volcano and islands.

At dusk, watch the vista sparkle as the golden sun descends, painting the sky with vibrant hues of orange and red. This popular spot for lovers and photographers is a 10-minute hike up from the Megalochori Village; you'll know you are near when you see a little windmill.

The Heart of Santorini is located at Epar. Od. Firon-Ormou Perissis, Megalochori 847 00, Greece.

Sifneiko Beach

There's no better place to escape the crowd and enjoy the sunset than at a beach dedicated to this magical moment. On the far-flung end of Antiparos Island is Sifneiko Beach, also known as Sunset Beach, where the smouldering sun casts an ethereal glow.

Find a spot along the sandy shores, stroll in the calm shallow waters, or park yourself on one of the stone benches and fully immerse yourself in the beauty of the sunset. Feeling peckish? Head for the small taverns and bars nearby for bites and drinks.

Sifneiko Beach, Antiparos, is located approximately 500m from Antiparos town, Antiparos 840 07, Greece.

L' été Sunset Bar

Set amidst the rocks and bays of the western shoreline of Zakynthos Island, the L' ete Sunset Bar boasts a breath-taking view from its vantage point above the coast of Limnionas.

Feast your eyes on the majestic views of the sun dipping into the Ionian Sea as you imbibe aromatic cocktails infused with spice and fruits. Relish in Greek delights like the Red Sea Bream Prasoselino and complete your experience with quality shisha.

L’ été Sunset Bar is located at Porto Limnionas, Zakinthos 290 92, Greece, p. +30 698 735 9611. Open Mon 12am-12pm, 6pm-12am, Tue-Sun 12am-12pm, 5pm-12am.

Mount Pelion

Hike up one of the most beautiful mountains in Greece for a stunning view of the sunset, dotted with traditional villages like Makrinitsa, Portaria, and Milies in the foreground and flanked by beautiful beaches. Located in northern Greece, its highest point reaches an impressive 1,624 metres.

The peaks are easily accessible via mountain routes and trails, which allows you to hike, bike, or even ride a horse. In spring or summer, bask in the gilded views of the wildflowers, chestnut, oak and beech trees, and in winter, watch the golden streaks of the sun snow-cap peaks glow in the luminosity of sunset.

Party spots

Monk Paradise Beach Bar

Unwind and party amidst nature's splendour at Monk Paradise Beach Bar. Its laid-back ambience and breathtaking views of the Pagasetic Gulf sets the tone for an idyllic summer escape to reconnect with nature.

Savour delectable Greek cuisine and cocktails while you lounge on the sunbeds by the pool. And when the sun sets, groove to live music and sets by renowned DJs such as Madorasindahouse, Atsou, Hyenah and more.

Monk Paradise Beach Bar is located at Άγιοι Σαράντα, Zagora 370 01, Greece, p. +30 2426 023899. Open Mon-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9.30am-8pm, Sun 9am-8pm.

Temple Athens

The enigmatic Temple Athens is an underground club and a multifunctional space that hosts some of Athens's most eclectic concerts and music events. Affectionately known as the "womb in the heart of Athens" to locals, the dark and industrial space has nurtured the growth of alternative music and culture, drawing talented musicians such as JERM, Sanitizer & Theremin, and Morah.

Be sure to check out their calendar for an electrifying music underground experience in Greece.

Temple Athens is located at Lakchou 17, Athina 118 54, Greece, p. +30 698 640 8118

Scorpios Mykonos

A Bohemian beach club that will take you from day to night, Scorpios Mykonos houses an open-plan restaurant, a shaded terrace area, as well as an open beach and cabanas to take in the Mediterranean sun.

What takes the cake here is Scorpios' sunset ritual, featuring music talents with their eyes on cross-cultural experimentation. Head to Sunset Beach at twilight and lose yourself in the great tunes against the amazing sunset views over the Aegean Sea.

Scorpios Mykonos is located at Paraga, Mikonos 846 00, Greece, p+30 2289 029250. Open daily 11am-1am.

Michelin starred restaurants and local favourites

CTC Urban Gastronomy

Set in an elegantly refurbished neoclassical building, CTC Urban Gastronomy takes modern Greek cuisine up a notch with renowned chef Alexandros Tsiotinis at its helm. The one Michelin star restaurant's gastronomic experience sees the freshest local ingredients on its Blind Taste Menu.

Unveil the surprises in the 11-course Voyage (€95 per person or S$138) that will take you through the aroma, taste, and history of Greece. The wine-pairing programme runs €90 per person for the entire "voyage" and €60 for a "trip". Reservations are highly recommended.

CTC Urban Gastronomy is located at 15 Platoon Street, Athens, 10435, Greece, p. +30 21 0722 8812. Open Tue-Sat 7.30pm-12am. Closed Mon and Sun.

Botrini's

Born from the television programme Botrini's Project, this eponymous restaurant is an award-winning restaurant tucked away in the neighbourhood of Chalandri. Drawing inspiration from his half-Greek, half-Italian heritage, Chef Ettore Botrini crafts the Mediterranean-focused menu using quality ingredients.

<The one Michelin-star restaurant offers the nine-course Peripatos (€100 per person) menu and a more lavish 12-course Taksidi (€145 per person) peppered with more premium seafood. Wine pairing starts from €80.

Botrini’s is located at Vasileos Georgiou Defterou 24, Halandri Athens 152 33, Greece, p.+30 21 0685 7323. Open Tue -Sat 7pm -12am. Closed Sun and Mon.

Pelagos

From the sea and by the sea, one Michelin star restaurant Pelagos delights guests with Mediterranean cuisine with Italian and French influences in their four, six, and nine-course menus. Against the stunning views of the Athenian Riviera, feast on Cretan escargots, yellowtail ceviche in the Discovery menu (€120 per person), and gratinated oyster and Rabbit and Lobster in the Detour menu (€140 per person).

The Adventure menu (€160 per person) features blue crab pilaf rice, Scorpina (grilled scorpion fish) and a luscious slab of lamb. Elevate your experience with their wine pairing programme and Martinis.

Pelagos is located at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, 40 Apollonos Street, Athens, 166 71, Greece, p. +30 21 0890 1190. Open Tue-Sat 7pm-10pm. Closed Mon and Sun.

Spondi

Tucked behind the ancient Panathenaic Stadium and away from the busy square, time seems to stand still within the intimate space of Spondi. The one Michelin-star restaurant boasts two Mediterranean-inspired terraces, perfect for dining under the stars.

Savour elaborate and meticulously crafted French dishes, where art meets harmony in timeless favourites like langoustine and crab. Or embark on the Discovery tasting menu (from €145 per person) showcasing the exquisite tastes of seasonal ingredients. The warm Mediterranean hospitality, together with their culinary finesse, weaves the perfect night out in Athens.

Spondi is located at 5 Pyrronos Street, Athens, 116 36, Greece, p. +30 21 0756 4021. Open daily 7.30pm-1am.

Strofi Athenian Restaurant

Housed in a historic, mid-war building, Strofi Athenian Restaurant has been plating authentic Greek and Mediterranean dishes since 1975. Although they are well-loved for their excellent service and delicious food, the main highlight of this iconic restaurant is its first-class views of the Rock of the Acropolis.

Drawing guests from near and far, the restaurant is also a popular stop for those visiting the Herodus Atticus Theatre nearby. Standout dishes here include the Lamb Wrapped with Vine Leaves with tomatoes and gruyere (€18.50) and Fried Salt Cod (€13.50) ; make sure to pair them with something from their enviable wine selection.

Strofi Athenian Restaurant is located at Rovertou Galli 25, Athina 117 42, Greece, p. +30 21 0921 4130. Open Tue -Sun 12pm -12am. Closed Tue.

Kiki's Tavern

This hidden gem remains a popular spot among locals and tourists, standing in queue to dine at this one-of-a-kind restaurant. Perched on a small hill overlooking the Agios Sostis Beach, the Kiki's Tavern boasts panoramic views of the sea from its shaded terrace area.

Appreciate all of nature's beauty as you relish in fresh seafood and barbecue meats fired in their stone-built grill. Fresh local ingredients take the centrestage here with favourites like the Grilled Eggplants (€12) and Chargrilled prawns (€25). Making up for their strict "first come, first serve" policy, the restaurant serves delectable white wine spritzers to accompany the wait.

Kiki’s Tavern is located at Agios Sostis, Mykonos 846 00, Greece. Open daily 12.30pm-7pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.