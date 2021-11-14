Beauty devices we can’t give up, plus new releases from 2021 to check out

As we make our way into our mid-twenties and beyond, our skin ages with us, losing elasticity and plumpness. It is an inevitable part of ageing, but with today's technology, we can delay the process by properly taking care of our skin with beauty devices.

Beauty devices have been around for a long time, and we can barely remember a time without them.

New ones make use of developing and changing technology and are released periodically and this year we've seen some exciting launches. So let's take a look at some beauty devices we love, as well as those that made their debut in 2021.

Foreo Ufo™ 2, $428, from Sephora

Foreo is well-known for its beauty devices, but one particular new release has been thrust into the limelight by British singer Rita Ora.

In a BTS of her Met Gala preparations, Rita Ora's makeup artist first prepped her skin with the Ufo 2.

This device is a two-minute supercharged facial treatment device that dubs itself as the best alternative for professional treatment at home.

It uses LED light, thermo-therapy, cryo-therapy and advanced T-sonic pulsations and can be used with most sheet masks on the market. To top it all off, it uses not just one LED light, but eight. Each coloured LED light has different effects.

For more information, you can read more and purchase it here.

Foreo Luna™ 3, $299, from Sephora

The Ufo 2 was not the only product Rita loves. Foreo's Luna 3 is a deep-cleansing beauty device that leaves rejuvenated and healthy-looking skin.

With ultra-hygienic silicone bristles and T-Sonic massage, it's said to remove up to 99.5 per cent of impurities. It can be used to prep the skin for your skincare routine, or in Rita's case, to provide a clean base to apply makeup.

The device can also be flipped over for those that want a firming massage that channels lower-frequency pulsations deeper into the skin. A new version for sensitive skin was launched this year.

You can read more and purchase it here.

Nudestix X Beauty Magnet 5-in-1 rosegold professional skin tool, $126, from Nudestix

PHOTO: Lookfantastic

If you love rollers and are looking for an affordable set, then this set might be your cup of tea.

This set features three rollers (professional derma roller, rose quartz face roller, de-puffing eye roller), a comedone extractor, and a precise tweezer. The tools can be used to enhance product absorption into the skin.

The tools are also magnetised, meaning that each tool can connect to the other so that you will never have to rummage around for your different tools again.

So if you are looking for a travel-friendly option to carry around on your VTL travels, this is a suitable option.

Get yours here.

est.lab 60-day Intensive Youth Restoring Capsules Kit, $178, from est.lab

PHOTO: est.lab

If you haven't heard of est.lab, they are an award-winning Singaporean brand that has just released innovative mini pods that will restore signs of youth by bringing bounce and radiance back to the skin.

It reverses sun damage (this is no excuse to ditch the SPF!), stimulates collagen production, and brightens dull skin.

Inside each capsule is a mix of potent ingredients, including Vitamin E, a mix of moisturising oils, and Fullerene, which is 250 times stronger than skincare-favourite Vitamin C.

Additionally, not only is it good for the skin, but the product tries to reduce its impact on the environment. All the capsules are 100 per cent biodegradable, so you don't have to worry about waste.

The device is a facial massager with three vibration functions to improve blood circulation and reduce puffiness.

Powered by therapeutic hot compress, sonic vibrations and LED red light therapy, it relaxes muscles and assists in better product absorption for the skin.

Get yours online or at any Estetica Beauty studio islandwide.

Limited edition DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro, $720, from Sephora

PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

The beauty world's cult favourite DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro now comes with a limited-edition version with a beautiful pearly finish.

This mask uses a mix of 100 lights in red mode and 62 lights in blue mode. It smoothens skin, reduces the appearance of discolouration, and clears up acne as well.

It requires daily use, but only for three minutes a day. In just two weeks, you will be able to see mild acne clear up and face lines fade.

It is available in two colours: Pearl and Pewter, so you can choose which one you would rather your family see you in while you pamper yourself.

Get yours on online at Sephora.

TriPollar Stop X Rose 2021 special edition, Facial Renewal & Rejuvenation Device, $539, Lookfantastic

PHOTO: Lookfantastic

TriPollar's Stop X Facial Renewal & Rejuvenation Device has been on the market for a while, but it is still a cult-favourite. This year, they released a special edition of their it in Rose, with a soft-gradient design going from light to dark.

True to its name, the mechanism aims to lessen the appearance of ageing through the use of multi-radio frequency technology and thermal mapping algorithm.

For those who need a bit of context, the thermal mapping algorithm controls the heating of the radio frequency by calculating the most effective temperature for the area it is used on. In this way, the skin is coaxed into improving its collagen levels leading to firmer skin.

Get the 2021 special edition device here.

Skin Inc's Cryo-Ice Sake Roller, $48, Skin Inc

PHOTO: Skin Inc

If self-care is something you realised have been sorely lacking in your life, Skin Inc's Cryo-Ice Sake Roller was created to ease tension with a Cryo facial.

Chilling your skin can increase micro-circulation and minimise enlarged pores while slowing down sebum production (goodbye oily skin!).

You can use the device under puffy eyes as well to instantly depuff them while soothing the area and minimising redness and inflammation in the rest of your skin.

The product is simple to use. All you have to do is chill it for 30 minutes, let it sit for five more, and glide on the skin. It is suitable to use with other products such as serums that are advised to be chilled before application.

Get your own Sake-bottle inspired device here.

Bio-essence bio-age’ luxe pro-intensive eye + therapy, $41.90, Watsons

PHOTO: Bio-essence

If your eye bags are getting a little out of control, then this product (and the device that comes with it) may be just what you need.

The eye serum contains Retinoid-A that promises to enhance the skin renewal process. It restores elasticity to the skin, smoothes fine lines, and deeply hydrates for moisturised and supple skin.

The applicator contains both blue and red LEDs, which will calm the skin, provide anti-bacterial benefits, and reduce the signs of ageing by improving circulation and reducing fine lines around the eyes.

It gently vibrates 18 thousand times per minute, massaging the area and allowing the product to seep into the skin better while also relaxing you.

Get yours here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.