Beauty habits to learn from Asia's most beautiful celebs

With all eyes on them, celebrities are under constant pressure to look fabulous. Needless to say, they also work with the best professionals when it comes to makeup artists, hair stylists and fitness instructors to help them look their best, which explains why they are often privy to the best beauty secrets and tips.

Here, we round up the top 10 beauty habits our favourite Asian celebrities practice.

SONG HYE KYO

PHOTO: Instagram/kyo1122

1. STICK TO A GOOD SKIN-PREP ESSENCE

As a busy celebrity at the top of her game, Song Hye Kyo is usually either filming or on set for photoshoots, which causes her skin to become dry after long hours of being exposed to harsh studio lighting.

To care for her skin, the face of Sulwhasoo preps her skin everyday with Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum EX, $115 for 60ml.

2. TREAT YOUR SKIN TO A RICH MASK WHEN TRAVELLING

Constant travelling can take a toll on the Korean beauty's skin, which she manages by making sure that she's always well-stocked with Sulwhasoo's Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Creamy Mask, $148 for a box of five, which she uses everyday as a pampering treat for her skin.

3. KEEP YOURSELF MOTIVATED WITH FITNESS

Adopting a holistic approach towards beauty, Song Hye Kyo is placing more emphasis on her wellness and health as she becomes older. She does so by exercising frequently, and keeps herself motivated by mixing things up with yoga and cardio.

PARK SHIN HYE

PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7

4. NEVER SLEEP WITH WET HAIR

Old wives' tales aside, sleeping with your hair wet and a damp scalp really can cause real problems for your scalp health. First of all, hair is at its weakest when it's wet, so sleeping with wet hair will mean that they undergo lots of friction as we toss and turn in our sleep. This can damage hair health and lead to split ends, breakage and rough ends.

Plus, when your scalp is damp, a moist and warm environment makes it ideal for nasty microorganisms to grow. Over time, they can cause your scalp to become sensitised and flaky. Which explains why Korean actress Park Shin Hye lives by this rule and never goes to bed with her hair still wet, no matter how tired she is.

LISA FROM BLACKPINK

Instagram/lalalalisa_m

5. MASCARA, MASCARA, MASCARA

As one of the faces of K-beauty brand, Moonshot, Lisa is not only just a pretty face, but also have several beauty tips up her sleeves to ensure that she looks fabulous all the time. The 22-year-old is known for her penchant for long, fluttery lashes and is never seen without generous helpings of mascara on her lashes.

Our mascara pick to achieve super long and luscious lashes has got to be the Urban Decay Perversion Mascara. Enriched with enzymes known to stimulate hair growth, this creamy formula is sure to leave your lashes looking fuller and leave you feeling more confident.

ELAINE ZHONG

PHOTO: Instagram/elaine_zhongchuxi

6. RED LIPSTICK ALWAYS UPS THE GLAM FACTOR

Even though she's known for her flawless complexion, this fan-favourite Chinese actress loves switching things up and experimenting with different makeup. One of her go-tos? A red lipstick as it instantly transforms her look.

She's also the new face of Armani Beauty, which means she's constantly reaching for the new Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in the shade Ruby Nude, $38. After all, it's a shade that ties any makeup look together, giving us that extra glam factor we can't say no to.

FAN BING BING

PHOTO: Instagram/bingbing_fan

7. MASK DAILY

Known for her impeccable skin, Fan Bing Bing is said to mask at least once a day and goes through more than 600 sheet masks every year.

Since her face always seems clear and radiant, we'd recommend Dr Jart+ Dermask Clearing Solution Facial Masks, 5 sheets for $41. Perfect for sensitive skin, each sheet mask promises to clear your skin of any acne and dark spots, while giving you that natural inner glow.

LIN CHI-LING

PHOTO: Instagram/chiling.lin

8. MASSAGE YOUR FACE

Looking not a day over 30, Lin Chi-Ling is one of Taiwan's most notable models and celebrities. And while she's no stranger to quality products and professional treatments, she often credits her youthful skin to her conscientious massaging of her skin.

Not only does massaging your skin improve product absorption and microcirculation, it also activates your fascia and tones your muscle for a firmer, more lifted mien.

Try the new massage trend: Gua Sha. It's a jade facial massage tool that lifts and smooths the skin, preventing any puffiness and leaving the skin radiant after regular use. We're in love with the Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, $41.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

PHOTO: Instagram/priyankachopra

9. TRUST IN COCONUT OIL

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to wearing makeup for long hours. After all, she got into the pageant circuit since she was a teenager. As a result, she's been using coconut oil to remove even the thickest and most gunky makeup.

All she does is massage coconut oil into your skin for a few minutes and then wipe it all off with a warm towel to deeply cleanse and gently exfoliate without disrupting the skin's moisture level.

10. LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER

Even though Priyanka Chopra works with the world's best glam team, she still turns to her mother whenever she's in need of any skincare advice. This is because since she was a little girl, her mother has set the example of taking good care of her skin.

This article was first published in Her World Online.