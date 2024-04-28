Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall sees long queues after closure notice

Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon, announced on Tuesday (April 23) that it would shuttering after 30 long years, with its last day on April 30.

News of the impending closure appears to have given the business a boost, with the stall opening to snaking queues, reported local Chinese media.

Reporters from 8world and Shin Min Daily News who went down to the stall, located at Bedok 85 Market on Friday observed queues of about 40 people.

According to Shin Min, a line had begun to form as soon as the stall opened at 3pm that day.

On Saturday, a post on Shi Wei Da's Facebook page at about 6pm indicated that it had already sold out for the day.

'If I'd known earlier, I would have taken over'

In interviews given by hawker Ng Kim Song to local media, it seems that the decision to wind up the business was not his to make.

Speaking to 8world, he stated that he currently pays $2,000 a month to the stall owner to lease the stall for half the day.

The latter sells Teochew porridge in the afternoon, before Kim Song serves up his satay bee hoon from 3pm each day, except on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Kim Song told 8world that he'd heard of the owner's intention to hand over the stall around April 1.

"At the time he'd already found a buyer. If I'd known earlier, I would have taken over," said Kim Song.

The 76-year-old hawker also told Shin Min that he has no qualms about continuing as "business is still good and my health is okay".

He indicated that this might still be a possibility, however, if the new owners are willing to rent out their stall for half the day at a reasonable price.

"It's not easy to find a suitable space, we have to consider the location of not just the food centre but also the stall," said Kim Song.

He also doesn't discount the possibility of handing over the mantle to his daughter, Adeline.

"My daughter is very capable and can do everything, the only thing she can't handle yet is frying the satay sauce. But I still can do it as I have the strength," Kim Song told 8world.

Patrons interviewed by Shin Min stated that his satay bee hoon is not only tasty but also affordable.

"I hope the boss can find another space quickly to continue the business," said one regular customer.

In order to keep the price of each plate of satay bee hoon at $4, Kim Song shared that he has taken the step to replace the costly ingredient of cuttlefish with pig's liver.

"Before, we used to sell one small plate at $3 and a large plate at $4. But due to rising costs, we only sell the large plates now."

