'We've made the difficult decision': Michelin-approved Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon in Bedok to shutter on April 30

After 30 years of operations, Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon will be closing its doors for good at the end of April.

The Michelin-approved hawker stall in Bedok made the announcement via its Facebook page on Tuesday (April 23).

"We have made the difficult decision to close our doors suddenly as the current stall has been sold," the post read.

The stall's final day of business is set to be on April 30.

Despite the solemn tone of the Facebook post, Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon urged its customers to keep following them on Facebook.

While there have been no updates on a potential reopening, the stall mentioned that it "might have good news" in the near future.

"Hope we will meet again!" the stall said in the post.

When asked about the stall's future, Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon told AsiaOne: "We haven’t decided, but I think my dad will take this chance to have a good rest first.

"If there is any good news, we will update on our Facebook page.”

And what will become of their well-loved satay bee hoon recipe?

“If there is any potential buyer interested in the recipe, [they] could contact us for discussions," the stall added.

Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon also took time to thank its customers for their trust and support over the decades.

Netizens in the comments section seemed devastated at the announcement.

"My favourite satay bee hoon stall. Will miss it big times. Hope to hear good news soon," one user wrote.

One Facebook user reminisced about how she's been a customer since she was 14.

She added: "Cannot find another satay bee hoon that tastes the same! Please consider a stall at Commonwealth/Redhill area!"

Michelin Bib Gourmand status

Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon received the Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade in 2018.

This award recognises restaurants and street food establishments that offer quality cuisines at a maximum price of $45.

A plate of satay bee hoon at this popular hawker stall starts from $3.

According to the Michelin Guide, stall owner Ng Kim Song has been perfecting his satay bee hoon recipe over the years and insists on not using pre-made satay sauce.

He told the Guide that his off days are spent making his peanut sauce from scratch.

All that hard work would result in a gravy that's sweet, savoury and spicy all at once.

Address: 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-41, Singapore 460085

Opening hours: 4pm to 8pm, closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays

