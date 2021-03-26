Belly binding for postpartum recovery: A complete guide for new mums

Congratulations on your delivery and for bringing a new life into this world. Over the past nine months, your body has gone through extreme changes, both emotionally and physically, and looks completely different, forcing you to long for your pre-baby body.

But wait, don’t rush just yet. You still need time to recuperate from childbirth stress.

Once your body starts its healing process and you are strong enough to stand on your feet, you can consider using a post-pregnancy binder. It is one of the fastest ways to help your postpartum body recover.

But is it really for everybody? What about those who have had a cesarean section, can they wear a post-pregnancy binder? Well, we answer all your questions.

How does a belly binder work?

PHOTO: Amazon

A belly binder is essentially a material that contains an elastic piece of fabric that wraps around the abdomen. It is used post-operatively, postpartum and for back pain. They are often recommended post a cesarean section, but can be equally beneficial to wear post vaginal or normal birth as well.

Interestingly, belly binder has been around for centuries and its usage has only gone up over the last decade or so. Most new mothers are often recommended to wear a belly binder to help them get back into their pre-baby body. But more importantly it helps with conditions such as diastasis recti.

It keeps the abdominal in place and helps organs get in the same place as the pre-baby body. This way, the post-pregnancy binder supports the body to heal faster and properly.

The working process of the belly binder is simple. Wrap it around your abdomen, from the underneath your breast to the top of your hips. They will compress the area around it and support muscles.

However, make sure not to wrap it too tight and allow for some breathing space.

Why is belly binder effective?

Pregnancy results in both anatomic (physical/structural) and physiologic (functional) changes that alter the body’s centre of gravity, thus affecting balance.

Weight gain can put strain on joints and hormones can loosen them. The spine is also affected because of the protruding abdomen, which commonly results in low back pain.

Once you give birth to your baby, your body may feel the need to get back into its previous shape (as is naturally). And the use of a belly binder makes it easier to do so.

Now, since it looks like a waistband, people assume that it may help with weight loss. But, a post-pregnancy binder has nothing to do with weight loss. And it is not a waistband. It is a supportive device that can make your transitional period a bit more comfortable.

When and how to use a belly binder?

PHOTO: M.made-in-china.com

If you want to use a belly binder, first, you need to be mindful of your birthing technique and the binding method that is most suitable for it.

For instance, if you’ve had a vaginal delivery, you can use the belly binder right away after giving birth. And if you had a C-section, then you must wait throughout the healing process (potentially two to three months).

But generally speaking, it is always better to first consult with your doctor and then use a belly binder.

Safety tips for using belly binder

You may think, “Hey! What safety tips do I need to use a belt?” Well, as a new mum whose entire focus is just the newborn, you may overlook your own physical issues that can get aggravated with a binder that is not worn properly.

Therefore, even though a post-pregnancy binder provides therapeutic and cosmetic benefits in some cases, you still need to consider these safety tips.

Say ‘no’ if it is too tight

A belly binder is a tool to support your pelvic floor and heal your postpartum body. However, if you wear it too tightly, it will pressurise your pelvic floor, which is not good for healing and your internal organs in general.

Take it off and breathe

If you face difficulty in breathing after wrapping your belly binder – you are doing it wrong. Take your belly binder off, and readjust it. It must allow you breathe properly.

Now that you know the uses and the way to use it, let’s move to the actual purchase of the binder. Did you know that there is a wide range of belly wraps available in the market? Do not confuse them with a belly binder.

Allow us to explain.

Types of belly binders in the market

Belly wraps or belly binders are generally just a wide, adjustable (usually velcro), elastic band that covers you from your ribs down to the tops of your hips. It provides gentle compression. Generally, the products that support your body is a belly wrap.

Here are the different types of belly wraps available in the market:

Abdominal compression binder: It is a medically suggested device for women after surgery. It provides good compression and is adjustable. Abdominal binders encircle the abdomen and are commonly used to augment the recovery process after abdominal surgery like exploratory laparotomy and even cesarean sections.

Corset-style: Corset-style binders look like the shaping garments that can be be worn under your clothes. They come in varied sizes, shapes, and styles. These typically use firm compression to flatten your stomach, usually with steel boning, latex or other materials, giving your tummy a flatter look. This flattening happens immediately and continuously for as long as you wear the corset.

Waist trainers: Waist trainers offer firm compression for extra support. It is a shaping garment and it will help you get a sleeker and a smaller waist. Remember that they don’t help you reduce weight.

Medically speaking, you will be advised to wear the first. But if you are fit and strong, you can even graduate to the other two (corset and waist trainers) within a month.

Remember that recovering from childbirth is a time-consuming process. You need to pay attention towards your baby as well as your own body, and you can find many ways to do the latter – with a belly binder being one of them.

A belly binder is an effective solution to help your body heal. The best part is it will easily cooperate with your daily routine. However, remember, your doctor will be able to guide you on how long you need to wear the belly binder.

Depending on the type of surgery you had, you can wear post-pregnancy binder up to six weeks or for the full duration of your recovery.

