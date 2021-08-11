Ben & Jerry's to launch prata ice cream cone with teh tarik whipped cream

TikTokers have been getting creative with their prata recipes, using the local staple as a base for everything from egg tarts to Nutella puffs.

Well, confectionary brand Ben & Jerry's is getting in on the action with its prata ice cream cone ($12.90), which will be launching at its VivoCity outlet on Aug 16.

The novel combination is meant to commemorate Singapore's 56th birthday, according to Ben & Jerry's.

Forget the usual curry or sugar. You'll be able to top off your prata with two scoops of ice cream and a dollop of teh tarik whipped cream.

The prata cone will only be available till Sept 5, so get your hands on it while you can.

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-K1, Singapore 098585

