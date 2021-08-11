Ben & Jerry's to launch prata ice cream cone with teh tarik whipped cream

TikTokers have been getting creative with their prata recipes, using the local staple as a base for everything from egg tarts to Nutella puffs.
Well, confectionary brand Ben & Jerry's is getting in on the action with its prata ice cream cone ($12.90), which will be launching at its VivoCity outlet on Aug 16.
The novel combination is meant to commemorate Singapore's 56th birthday, according to Ben & Jerry's.
Forget the usual curry or sugar. You'll be able to top off your prata with two scoops of ice cream and a dollop of teh tarik whipped cream.
The prata cone will only be available till Sept 5, so get your hands on it while you can.
Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-K1, Singapore 098585
editor@asiaone.com