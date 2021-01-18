Ben Yeo is selling yusheng platters for charity, limited quantities available

Ben Yeo made waves a few months back for his chee cheong fun that was sold out within minutes when it was first launched.

Now, the Singaporean actor and television host is selling exclusive yusheng platters, just in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

These platters are also for a special cause. All nett proceeds from the sales will go to the Mediacorp Enable Fund, a charity which aims to help people with disabilities fulfil their aspirations.

Specially curated by Ben himself, the Moo Moo Yusheng Platter is priced at $68 each and features ingredients such as abalone, yuzu juice, romance lettuce, pomegranate, and a specially concocted plum sauce. Each platter is good for five to six people.

PHOTO: 8world.com

The platters will be available for sale exclusively on Channel 8's Facebook page at three specific dates and time slots: Jan 21 from 8pm to 9pm, Jan 28 from 8pm to 9pm, and Feb 4 from 8pm to 9pm.

Every customer who purchases a platter will also get a chance to participate in a virtual 'lou hei' session with Mediacorp artistes during the Lunar New Year Eve's Special 2021 on Feb 11. Details for the event will come together with the platter, so keep a watch out for it if you're keen on taking part.

In addition, as there are a limited number of platters available each session, it's fastest fingers first, so mark your calendar to remind yourselves!

