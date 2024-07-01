Ben Yeo's restaurant Tan Xiang Yuan offering entire Peking duck for just $1

$1 meals are hard to come by, let alone an entire duck.

But at Tan Xiang Yuan, owned by local actor Ben Yeo, diners can get an entire Peking duck for just a dollar.

That's a saving of $97.

But there's a catch—this value-for-money $1 Peking duck only comes when you get their Signature Seafood Pot ($98 for small, $188 large).

This isn't the first time the Chinese restaurant, located in Little India, has offered the deal.

But due to popular demand, it has returned for a limited time.

Do note that the promotion is available all day except on public holidays and is limited to one duck order per table, with a minimum of four diners per table.

