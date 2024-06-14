Luckin Coffee collaborates with Sesame Street, has specially designed cups, cup sleeves and paper bags

Just in time for summer, Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee has a special collaboration with Sesame Street that's perfect for the kids at heart.

From June 14 to Sept 30, they'll have specially designed cups, cup sleeves and paper bags adorned with the members of Sesame Street.

Look out for your favourite characters such as Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Elmo.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Io43PhRMI/[/embed]

If you download the Luckin Coffee app and are a new user, you can also enjoy your first drink for $0.99.

Deal ends: Sept 30

