Enjoy $1.95 durians at selected FairPrice stores this June

Hankering for the king of fruit? Now would be a good time to satisfy those cravings.

The FairPrice Annual Durian Fair is back and to kick off durian season, they're having a promotion where Malaysia Kampung Durian are going for just $1.95 per piece.

These durians weight between 600 and 800 grams.

The promotion starts at 9am each day and is exclusively available at only two FairPrice stores.

These are FairPrice 212 Bedok North Street 1, where the deal will run from June 14 to 16, and FairPrice Kangkar Mall, where the promotion will be from June 21 to 23.

The durians are also limited to the first 300 customers daily with a maximum purchase of two durians per customer.

Deal ends: June 23

