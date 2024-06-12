Golden Village has $5 movies this June at selected cinemas

Thinking of what to do or where to bring your kids during the June school holidays?

Why not catch a movie for cheap?

For this month, Golden Village will be screening six movies—Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Trolls Band Together, Migration, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and Barbie—all for just $5.

This deal will be available exclusively at Golden Village's Funan, Grand, Katong, Tiong Bahru, Bedok and Cineleisure outlets.

The movies will also be screened on selected dates.

For instance, Wonka will be in cinemas from June 12 to 14, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can be viewed from June 12 to 13, June 18 to 19 and June 21.

Tickets sold are non-refundable and non exchangeable. They are also not valid with the HSBC Movie card and other credit card offers.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

