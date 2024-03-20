Bentley and The Macallan collaborate on a rare whiskey

For the first time ever, The Macallan and Bentley have collaborated to craft a limited edition single malt Scotch whiskey: The Macallan Horizon.

The exclusive whiskey fuses the expertise of Macallan's single malt whiskey, with elements of Bentley's automotive design.

Inarguably the standout feature of The Macallan Horizion is its unique and bespoke glass vessel, which has been designed to be displayed horizontally. Featuring a 180 degree twist detail, this holds an expertly-crafted single malt Scotch whiskey. The Macallan and Bentley state that the bottle demonstrates an unrivalled approach to product innovation and design, while also reflecting the horizontal plane of the automotive world.

As a tribute to The Macallan's Six Pillars stones, six materials which are essential not just to The Macallan but also Bentley and the partnership have been incorporated into The Macallan Horizon.

Apart from the bespoke glass vessel, they include the precision-engineered aluminium ribbon enveloping the glass — a homage to the material's widespread use in Bentley's models — and a low carbon leather that lines the sculpture encasing the bottle. The fourth and fifth materials respectively comprise recycled copper and an inlay of wood on the closure — yet another homage to the aesthetics of the Bentley Drive Dynamic Control rotary dial.

The sixth and final material, naturally, is the single-malt Scotch whiskey. As the star of the show, this single malt whiskey is crafted by The Macallen Master Whiskey Maker, Kristeen Campbell, to capture the essence of a Bentley. Furthermore, six individual casks were selected, each bringing its own characteristics to The Macallan Horizon.

Within the whiskey itself, dried fruit and spice flavour notes are said to beautifully balanced with oak and leather aromas - which feature in Bentley's world. Containing a rich and long-lasting finish, these are intended to mirror the timeless quality and design of Bentley's cars.

Although this latest whiskey marks a new venture, it is also not the first time that The Macallan and Bentley are joining forces. Back in 2021, the two companies announced a new partnership, built on the goal of promoting a more sustainable future.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.