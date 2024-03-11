Sip & Savour 2024: 1-Group's annual cocktail fiesta returns with boozy treats and parties to remember

Singapore's premiere lifestyle and dining entity, 1-Group, has announced the return of its annual Sip & Savour campaign, inviting cocktail enthusiasts to a six-week-long celebration from now to March 31, 2024.

In its third edition, Sip & Savour 2024 coincides with World Bartender Day and promises an immersive journey into the magic of mixology, offering exclusive cocktails, collaborations, and vibrant events across eight distinguished venues.

The ethos of creativity & community

Embracing the spirit of community and innovation, Sip & Savour 2024 brings together guest and in-house bartenders to craft unique beverages, featuring Johnnie Walker Gold Label, the campaign’s official alcohol partner.

Reflecting this year’s theme of delivering magic through mixology these cocktails not only showcase the bartenders’ creative prowess but also encapsulate the essence of each venue. Beyond just creative sippers, participants can expect an exciting lineup of guest shifts, themed parties, and dining specials, island-wide.

Signature cocktails across iconic venues

From the rooftop elegance of 1-Arden's Nebula Blooms (S$20) to the whimsical allure of 1-Atico's Drink Me Potion (S$22), each venue presents cocktails that are as enchanting as they are delicious. Highlights include 1-Altitude Coast's refreshing and visually stunning concoctions, Houdini’s Choice (S$22) and Spellbound (S$22), as well as Monti's Tuscany Twilight (S$23), a dark and sophisticated blend with a touch of sea salt.

Alternatively, Wildseed Bar's Secret Garden (S$20) and Yin Bar's Concubine's Letter (S$20), each telling a unique story through their flavours and presentation, whilst 1918 Heritage Bar's The Treasure (S$22) is a nod to Singapore’s rich trading history.

Not forgetting Bees Knees' perfect outdoor quench, The Raven (S$20) with Johnnie Walker Gold Label, blue curaçao, raspberry and a splash of tonic. The campaign also features guest bartenders from renowned establishments, further fostering a creative exchange within the bar community.

Indulge in brunch and afternoon tea specials

The campaign also caters to brunch and afternoon tea aficionados, who can fuel up with themed brunches and high tea sets offering a delightful pairing of gourmet bites and cocktails. From the Arcane Brunch at Monti to the Cocktail Brunch at Bee’s Knees, guests are in for a treat.

Not-to-miss parties & events

Key events include the Manifest Anniversary Pool Party X Sip & Savour (from S$40) on March 30 also offers unparalleled entertainment and the chance to groove to the beats of renowned Techno and House DJs like ELI ROJAS all the from Ibiza’s legendary Blue Marlin Beach Club, RPDM, AMAN ANAND and AJA RANI, in collaboration with party organisers, Manifest.

A mystical night awaits at 1918 Heritage Bar on March 22, 2024, with live performances and dining specials with live grill stations. The cherry on top is the Tanglin Gin Masterclasses and Tarot Card Reading session at a secret location within the historic mansion.

That’s not all — The campaign concludes on March 31 with a grand closing party at 1-Arden, showcasing the full spectrum of cocktails, performances, tarot readings, and a roving magician.

1-Group’s Sip & Savour 2024 runs from now till March 31, 2024 at various locations. For more information and calendar of events, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.