Bentley Batur completes development, on track for production

Bentley has completed the development programme of its upcoming Batur, an exclusive hand-built grand tourer that will be limited to 18 cars worldwide, all of which have already been reserved.

The Batur is produced by Bentley's Mulliner coach-building workshop as a unique and custom-built model tailored to each customer's requirements, and the first cars are expected to roll out in 2024.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Bentley created two development cars, dubbed Car Zero and Car Zero-Zero, for the Batur's development work, and the Crewe carmaker put the cars through a rigorous testing programme that included durability testing on handling tracks, high speed testing at speeds over 320km/h, and putting the car though rough surfaces and real-world road conditions.

The cars also went through 600 hours of solar loading, equivalent to five years in the desert, to ensure that the materials would be robust enough for a lifetime's use.

Bentley says that Car Zero was built to the same level of craftsmanship as the 18 customer cars, and is finished in a shade called "Purple Sector", complemented by the high gloss carbon finish on the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser.

The grill is finished in Gloss Dark Titanium, and is accented by contrast chevrons in a horizontal ombre pattern that flows from purple in the centre to black at the edges. The bonnet line is finished in Satin Titanium, as are the 22-inch wheels that feature Gloss and Black Satin Crystal.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Car Zero-Zero meanwhile is finished in Marina Teal, and comes with bespoke elements such as unique one-off LED headlamp units. This particular development car was put through a tough durability test that included a 2,500km European tour, high speed testing at closed circuits, and extended exposure to the harshest environments.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Powering the Batur is the iconic 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine that has been a part of Bentley's heritage since the first Continental GT in 2003, and will see its swan-song application in the Batur as Bentley moves towards electrification. The unit has been developed to produce 750hp in the Batur, making it the most powerful Bentley ever, and the powertrain has been extensively upgraded and modified to ensure maximum durability.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Batur will also feature highly-advanced chassis technologies such as a speed-tuned air suspension system, electric active anti-roll control, an electronic limited slip differential, four wheel steering, and torque vectoring.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

As a bespoke, coach-built car from Bentley's Mulliner division, the Batur is highly-customisable for unique individuality. Bentley has also made effort to use sustainable materials such as natural fibres, as well as the choice of 18 caret gold for the interior trimmings, made from recycled, 3D printed gold.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Batur will now be primed for production after its development work, and Bentley will be working with the 18 customers of the Batur to begin the customisation process. Following which, each Batur will be hand-built to the customer's specifications, and each car is expect to take four months to complete.

ALSO READ: Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure 4.0 may be a SUV-limousine, but caters more to drivers

This article was first published in CarBuyer.