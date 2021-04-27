Bentley's V8 variant of the Flying Spur is now in Singapore

The V8 variant of the the Bentley Flying Spur is now available in Singapore. It completes the current V8 offerings from Bentley here, which include its two-door sibling the Continental GT, as well as the Bentayga SUV.

The W12 variant of the Bentley Flying Spur was first showcased here in Dec 2019. Aside from the powerplant, the visual changes include V8 badging on the front fenders, different wheel and colour options, and quad exhaust pipes at the rear - versus the W12's twin oval exits.

Aside from the engine and power output, the visual differences are not significant between the V8 and W12 Flying Spur.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

While the 6.0-litre W12 has always set Bentleys apart from the competition, the V8 engine type has had a long history with Bentley, such as the 6.75-litre V8 in the Mulsanne.

In the new Flying Spur, it is the four-litre twin-turbocharged lump that's also used in the Continental GT. It makes 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. The Flying Spur V8 will complete the century sprint in 4.1 seconds - just 0.2 seconds short of the W12 variant.

An interesting point to note is that the V8 is about 100kg lighter. According to Bentley, this adds to what the Flying Spur offers; a driver centric experience with increased agility and a more characterful engine note, while benefiting from increased range and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

The same 'wrath of torque' that Bentleys offer can be expected from the Flying Spur V8, with the lump putting out 542bhp and 770Nm.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

On the topic of economy, the V8 can shut down four of its eight cylinders under light-load conditions, when torque demand is below 235Nm and engine speed is below 3,000rpm. Cylinder deactivation times are around 20 miliseconds, and the change is imperceptible to occupants.

It isn't just the refinement that the powerplant offers to occupants. Compared to its predecessor, the new Flying Spur sports a wheelbase that is 130mm longer - ensuring there's plenty of space in its luxurious cabin.

Here, there's plenty of options available for customers. An extensive list of single and dual veneer wood options can be chosen, as well as unique Mulliner Driving Specification diamond quilting on the seats and door inserts.

The Flying Spur has a wheelbase that's 130mm longer than before.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

A standard feature on the Flying Spur V8 is air suspension, with the option of Bentley Dynamic Ride - an active air suspension setup using 48V architecture that features anti-roll technology for a controlled and comfortable ride.

Tailored specifically to the modern luxury customer, the interior can be further enhanced with a panoramic glass sunroof stretching the full-length of the roof.

The new Flying Spur range brings every element of Bentley's extraordinary DNA together in perfect, seamless balance while offering a sublime, driver-focused experience with either the four-litre V8, or the enhanced version of Bentley's renowned six-litre W12 engine.

Car model Price as of press time (not inclusive of COE) Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 (A) $919,000 Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 (A) $1,019,000

