Best 1-for-1 buffet deals and food deals in Singapore for every budget in April 2022

With the easing of Covid-19 measures and bigger group sizes, you can celebrate with your friends and family with a buffet feast this April.

Here are another ten mouthwatering 1-for-1 buffet deals we found readily available this month.

Ranging from pricey, yet cost-saving restaurant meals to absolute buffet steals, everyone (including you!) is bound to find something that meets your cravings. Scroll to read more!

Lavish deals that are worth every buck

For those looking for an exquisite Chinese experience – Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant

PHOTO: Facebook/Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant

With numerous accolades and impeccable food, Peach Garden is indeed the go-to place for delicious Cantonese delicacies.

Moreover, with its elegant ambience and private dining rooms, it brings your kingly feast to a whole new level.

Right now with their 1-for-1 buffet, you can get unlimited orders with over 20 signature dishes.

Going at $68 per two pax on weekdays, that means $34 per individual - what a steal!

Promotion info 1-for-1 buffet Location Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar

401 Havelock Road, Level 3, Singapore 169631



Peach Garden @ The Metropolis

9 North Buona Vista Drive, #02-02, Singapore 138588 Requirements NIL Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Smart casual Discounted price to pay Up to $68++ on weekdays

Up to $78++ on weekends Total savings Up to $68++ on weekdays

Up to $78++ on weekends

For those looking to feast with friends – The Landmark

PHOTO: Facebook/The Landmark

Located in Village Hotel Bugis, The Landmark is a halal food establishment known for its delightful spread of international cuisine.

With more than 40 mouthwatering international dishes in their latest buffet spread for Ramadan, make use of their 1-for-1 Ramadan iftar buffet promotion to hang with both your Muslim and non-Muslim friends.

Some of their key highlight dishes include Black Pepper King Tiger Prawns, Garlic Stir Fry Lala and Chili Crab. Be sure to visit and feast your hearts out!

Promotion info 1-for-1 iftar dinner Location Village Hotel Bugis

390 Victoria St, #05-01 Poolside, Singapore 188061 Requirements NIL Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Smart casual Discounted price to pay Up to $75++ on weekdays

Up to $84++ on weekends Total savings Up to $75++ on weekdays

Up to $84++ on weekends

Value-for-money high-end splurge deals

For the meat lovers – Shabu Daisuki By TAP

PHOTO: Facebook/Shabu Daisuki by TAP

Featuring their curated food menu of unlimited meats with a Japanese spin, TAP Craft Beer’s Shabu Daisuki by TAP elevates your typical meat buffet to a whole different experience.

Surrounded by mouthwatering meats spanning from US Black Angus Ribeye, Pork Collar, marinated chicken and fish, this place is a meat lover's dream.

Paired together with free-flow craft beers to end your meal, your meal at Shabu Daisuki by TAP will be one that you will never forget.

Promotion info 1-for-1 buffet deal on Burpple Location Shabu Daisuki by TAP

9 Penang Road # 01-09, Singapore 23845 Requirements Get the 1-for-1 deal on the Burpple App Promotion end date June 30, 2022 Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $58++ Total savings Up to $58++

For the sushi lover – Mitsu Sushi Bar

PHOTO: Facebook/Mitsu Sushi Bar

Located at Duxton Road, Mitsu Sushi Bar pays homage to its traditional Japanese roots.

Serving fresh sashimi round the clock, diners are treated to a wide variety of flavours air-flown from Japan.

With its defined taste and quality, it is a place that all sushi lovers will relish.

Moreover, the restaurant’s warm ambience and impeccable service adds to the pleasant experience of the meal.

Being only two MRT stops from Raffles Place, it is the perfect after-work spot to hang with friends over some drinks.

Promotion info 50% discount at selected timings Location Mitsu Sushi Bar

21 Duxton Road, Singapore 089487 Requirements Use Eatigo for 50% discount at selected timings Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $50++ Total savings Up to $50++

More affordable dining deals options

For those looking to satisfy hotpot and mala cravings – Huo Guo Kung Fu

PHOTO: Facebook/Huo Guo Kung Fu

A secret gem nestled at the heart of Punggol estate, Huo Guo Kung Fu captures the liveliness of hotpot chains while preserving the homely nature of a heartwarming family steamboat.

With a bright friendly interior invigorated by an energetic live gig band, join in the fun while helping yourself to a wide spread of ingredients, condiments and drinks from their endless overflowing shelves.

Also known for their lip-smacking Mala Grilled Fish, Prawns and Popcorn Chicken, this is a place where all steamboat and Mala lovers will not regret travelling the distance to try.

Promotion info 55% off signature ala-carte lunch buffet for two pax Location Punggol Safra

9 Sentul Crescent #02-05, Singapore (828654) Requirements Book ahead and secure discount using Chope Deals Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $40++ Total savings Up to $50++

For timeless Peranakan recipes – Ellenborough Market Cafe

PHOTO: Facebook/Swissotel Merchant Court

An elegant restaurant situated at the heart of Singapore, dine to your heart's content at Ellenborough Market Cafe’s immaculate Peranakan buffet spread.

Full of timeless Peranakan favourites from the past, taste its oozing flavours and experience our authentic heritage with each soulful bite.

If Peranakan food is not your cup of tea, options for local and western ala-carte dishes are also available upon request.

Together with its serene and sophisticated atmosphere, Ellenborough Market Cafe is a thoughtful tribute to the Peranakan culture that you should not miss.

Promotion info 1-for-1 lunch and dinner buffet (Monday - Friday) Location Paradox Merchant Court

(Previously known as Swissotel Merchant Court)

20 Merchant Road, Lobby, Singapore 058281 Requirements HSBC Cardholder Promotion end date April 29, 2022 Dress code Smart casual Discounted price to pay Up to $40++ Total savings Up to $40++

For those looking for good mookata alternatives – Chong Qing Xiao Mu Deng

PHOTO: Facebook/Chong Qing Xiao Mu Deng

A stone's throw away from the Central Business District, Chong Qing Xiao Mu Deng is a secret haven for many craving a good affordable hotpot.

Encapsulating the flavour of Chong Qing, you can expect nothing less than their distinct Chinese decorations, a wide variety of hotpot offerings and flavourful mala dishes.

To bring your experience up by a notch, opt for a seat with a side-by-side hotpot and BBQ grilling plate.

That way, you can enjoy both of their steamboat and BBQ offerings simultaneously, a unique twist to our usual homey mookata at our heartland coffee shops.

It is a place you will enjoy, and certainly come back for more.

Promotion info 1-for-1 hotpot and BBQ buffet for two on Burpple Location GR.ID

1 Selegie Rd, #01-18, Singapore 188306



Downtown East E! Hub

1 Pasir Ris Close #02-125, Singapore 519599 Requirements Get the 1-for-1 deal on the Burpple App Promotion end date Dec 31, 2022 Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $38++ Total savings Up to $38++

Insanely cash worthy deals up for grabs

For speedy eaters – Oscar's @ Conrad Centennial Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Conrad Centennial Singapore

Known for their insane flavourful food pairing and quality taste, Oscar’s is a place to fulfil all foodie dreams.

With varieties spreading from luscious aged cheese to fresh live seafood; Asian delicacies to intricate delectable desserts, everyone is bound to be able to find something they will love.

Do take note that Oscar’s 50 per cent discounts for both lunch and dinner buffet crowds are only available for diners arriving within the last 30 minutes of both buffet sessions.

If you have what it takes to savour all the food in time, Oscar’s @ Conrad Centennial Singapore will be an experience your tastebuds will remember.

Promotion info 50% lunch and dinner buffet Location Conrad Centennial Hotel

2 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982 Requirements Use Eatigo for 50% discount at most selected timings Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $34.13++ for lunch buffet

Up to $51.79 ++ for dinner buffet Total savings Up to $34.13++ for lunch buffet

Up to $51.79 ++ for dinner buffet

For the travelholic missing Indonesia – Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant

PHOTO: Facebook/Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant

Immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere of Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant.

With a sumptuous buffet spread of authentic Indonesian food ready for your tastebuds, be ready to have a uniquely Indonesian experience that you will never forget.

Coupled with its warm ambience and excellent service, many come here to relax and unwind over a meal. Some customers even mention that this restaurant reminds them of a soothing trip to Indonesia!

With highlights including but not limited to Gado Gado Jakarta, Cumi-Cumi Goreng Pedas Nusantara and Pulut Durian Pengat, be sure not to miss out!

Promotion info 50% lunch buffet Location Furama Riverfront Singapore

405 Havelock Road, Singapore 169633 Requirements Use Eatigo for 50% discount at most selected timings Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $16.90++ Total savings Up to $16.90++

For those looking for the best international buffet deal right now – The Square @ Furama

PHOTO: Facebook/The Square at Furama

The most priceworthy hotel international buffet at the moment, the Square at Furama offers a wide variety of dishes for everyone to relish at an insanely affordable price.

Going as low as $29++ for a weekend buffet dinner and under $20 for weekday buffet lunches, this place is a steal for its notable food quality and impressive service.

Furthermore, with the cuisines picked by the restaurant unique to each weekday, be ready for an experience like no other.

Promotion info 50% Lunch and Dinner Buffet Location Furama Riverfront Singapore

405 Havelock Road, Level 2, Singapore 169633 Requirements Use Eatigo for 50% discount Promotion end date Unstated Dress code Casual Discounted price to pay Up to $19.40++ for weekday lunch buffet (Mon to Thu)

Up to $21.90++ for weekday dinner buffet (Mon to Thu)

Up to $26.90++ for weekday lunch buffet (Fri to Sun)

Up to $29.40 ++ for weekend dinner buffet (Fri to Sun) Total savings Up to $21.90++ for lunch buffet

Up to $29.40++ for dinner buffet

Updated buffet deals that are still ongoing from March 2022

Looking for more 1-for-1 buffet deals? Read the table below for other ongoing buffets that we have covered previously!

Buffet deal Requirements Discounted price 1-for-1 ala-carte buffet lunch and dinner at Window on the Park, Holiday Inn OCBC Cards Up to $68++ for weekday buffet lunch

Up to $98++ for weekend buffet lunch

Up to $98++ for dinner buffet 1-for-1 Korean buffet at Korean Fusion BBQ DBS & POSB Cards Up to $27.80++ for weekday lunch 1-for-1 Buffet Lunch and Dinner at Atrium Restaurant, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Citibank Cards Up to $68++ for weekday lunch buffet

Up to $98++ for weekend lunch buffet

Up to $98++ for dinner buffet 1-for-1 a la carte Peranakan buffet at Sun’s Cafe, Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore UOB, DBS & POSB Cards Up to $40++ for lunch buffet

Up to $47++ for dinner buffet 1-for-1 Omizu lunch buffet at Shin Minori, Katong Square HSBC Entertainer App Up to $55.90++ for lunch buffet

This article was first published in ValueChampion.