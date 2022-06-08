Best 1-For-1 buffet deals and food deals in Singapore for every budget in June 2022

We are halfway through the year and it is time to treat yourself a little. With Fathers' Day coming up and the lifting of group size limits, this is your chance to go for a large buffet gathering.

For the month of June, we have compiled a list of one-for-one buffet deals that allow you and a companion to feast your heart out without breaking your wallet.

Deals that will make you drool

For the little ones - Kids dine free at Carousel

PHOTO: Carousel Buffet

School's out, time to reward your little ones with a buffet this June Holidays! Carousel buffet is offering free dining for kids below the age of 11. Carousel’s contemporary with a hint of the mid-century modern interior offers a unique dining experience for its diners.

Enjoy a wide selection of Mediterranean, Japanese, Korean, and Asian cuisines that will provide something to suit any kid's preferences. There is also the usual selection of seafood like mussels, clam, scallops, prawns and lobster. Try their newly introduced Unbelievable Meatless Pizza Corner which has a selection of pizzas with plant-based meat.

Click here to see the full menu.

Read more here.

Details at a glance

Promotion info Kids under 11 dine free for every paying adult during the weekend or public holiday lunch buffet Location 25 Scotts Rd, Royal Plaza, Singapore 228220 Requirements Bring your kid’s identification for the free meal Promotion End Date Unstated Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price $107 (one adult + one kid) Discounted Price $68

For those who love their asian cuisine - Window on the Park, Holiday Inn

PHOTO: Window on the Park

Window on the Park, located in Holiday Inn, offers inviting dishes that most Singaporeans would enjoy eating. Enjoy popular dishes like Singapore Nyonya Laksa and Chicken Satay with condiments. These local delights will tingle your senses and make you crave more.

A Halal-certified restaurant, Window on the Park provides a bright and cosy environment suitable for meals with friends and family.

One-for-one deals for UOB The Dining Advisor. Read more here. Window on the Park is also running a Seafood Galore one-for-one deal with prices starting from $99 to $150.

Details at a glance

Promotion info One for one lunch and dinner buffet Location 11 Cavenagh Rd #02-00 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 229616 Requirements Full payment to be made with UOB credit or debit card Promotion End Date June 30, 2022 Dress Code Casual Original Price Up to $240 ++ Discounted Price Up to $120 ++

Recommended card for maximum savings

UOB Absolute Cashback Card

Consider this if you want a 1.7 per cent rate of cashback on all expenses

Pros Unlimited cashback No min, caps or exclusions American Express Card privileges



Cons Low cashback rate for smaller budgets Annual fee



One of the best UOB cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with unlimited cashback with no min, caps or exclusion. Cardholders earn 1.7 per cent cashback on all spendings like insurance payments, school feels, medical bills, rental payment, wallet top-ups, utilities and telco bills.

Another benefit of UOB Absolute Cashback Card is the exclusive American Express Card privileges that you can enjoy, from complimentary six-month FoundersCard membership to 50per cent savings on dining, shopping and accommodation.

For the high-class afternoon - Royal Palm, Village Hotel Bugis

PHOTO: Royal Palm

Enjoy a luxurious afternoon as you head over to Village Hotel Bugis to enjoy a classy high tea with your companion. Royal Palm is one of the first restaurants in Singapore to offer high tea buffets, serving delicious tea-time delights.

There is a wide selection of delicacies to choose from and the menu is ordered by course. Stand out items on the menu include Fresh Prawns, fresh Mussels, Wagyu Beef Burger and Chicken Shawarma. What is high tea without some carbs? Royal Palm offers an extensive array of sweet treats like Macaroons, Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cake, Croissants, Muffins and more.

Click here for the full menu.

Purchase your one-for-one voucher on Chope Deals using your DBS/POSB cards.

Details at a glance

Promotion info One for one tea time buffet Location Royal Palm @ Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria Street, #03-12A Singapore 188061 Requirements Reservations to be made via 6339 7766 before you dine Promotion End Date Dec 31, 2022 Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price S$159.82 Discounted Price S$79.91

Recommended card for maximum savings

DBS Live Fresh Card

Promo: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get $150 cash back with a min. spend of $800

Consider this if you want five per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants.

Pros Great rewards on contactless payment methods (Visa payWave) Green cashback on eco-eateries and retailers Various entertainment discounts and promotions



Cons Lacks travel and overseas spend rewards Not suitable for low budgets



With five per cent rebates on any general contactless spend, the DBS Live Fresh Card allows you to maximise your savings when you dine at Royal Palm.

Not only are you eligible for the additional DBS promotions with Chope, there are other notable cashbacks in this card that can help you save.

These cashbacks include five per cent cashback on sustainable spend (eco-eateries, eco-retailers and eco-transport) and 0.3 per cent on all other spend. That means all of your purchases will have a cashback, capped at $75.

For the budget-conscious individual - Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant, Furama City Centre

PHOTO: Tiffany Cafe

Located centrally in Chinatown, Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant offers a strong selection of Asian and Western dishes and beautifully crafted desserts. With a beautiful blue interior and spacious dining area, patrons can enjoy their meals comfortably in the restaurant.

At this price point, it will be hard to find another restaurant that will offer this value. Some food items include Hainanese chicken chop, stir-fried prawns with teriyaki sauce and sashimi, stewed penne with seafood and coriander pesto and baked giant clam with thousand islands hollandaise.

Click here for the full menu.

Book through Eatigo to enjoy 50 per cent off. There are limited lunch options for booking and most 50 per cent off are only available for late dinner, at 8pm or beyond.

Details at a glance

Promotion Info 50 per cent off lunch or dinner buffet Location Furama City Centre, 60 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059804 Requirements Nil Promotion End Date Unstated Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price $39/pax ++ Discounted Price $19.50/pax ++

For the authentic asian food - Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore

PHOTO: Asian Market Cafe

Asian Market Cafe serves a halal-certified buffet line that includes local favourites and contemporary regional delicacies. Sink your cutleries into authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine that follows closely with the diversity of flavour and cultures within the region.

Some notable dishes include Chilli Crab, Roasted Lamb Leg, Steamed Superior Soy Chicken, Cereal Crayfish, Fish Head Curry and Laksa. One of their highlights is the signature AMC Durian Pudding which keeps diners coming back for more.

Click here for the full menu.

Asian Market Cafe also prides itself on having a clean environment due to its SG Clean certificate. Guests will get to enjoy their meals in a clean and hygienic environment.

Read more here.

Details at a glance

Promotion info 50 per cent off lunch & dinner buffet Location 80 Bras Basah Road Level 2 Fairmont Singapore Singapore (189560) Requirements All discounts above are not valid on public holidays, eve of public holidays and special occasions

Discounts are for OCBC, UOB, Citi and DBS/POSB cardmembers for up to eight adults Promotion End Date June 30, 2022 Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price Lunch: $78/pax ++ Dinner (Sun to Thurs): $84/pax ++ Dinner (Fri & Sat): $86/pax ++ Discounted Price Lunch: $39/pax ++ Dinner (Sun to Thurs): $42/pax ++ Dinner (Fri & Sat): $43/pax ++

Recommended card for maximum savings

Citi Cash Back Card

Promo: Receive a Dyson V8 Slim™ Fluffy, Nintendo Switch OLED, Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, or $350 cash with a min. spend of $500

Consider this if you want a high six per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses.

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories–food and transport.

Cardholders earn up to six per cent cashback on dining, and up to eight per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell.

Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

It’s worth mentioning that cardholders must spend $800/month to access these rates, and its $192.6 fee is waived for one year. With these traits, it makes Citi Cash Back Card an ideal card to maximise your savings here at the Asian Market Cafe!

UOB Absolute Cashback Card

Consider this if you want a 1.7 per cent rate of cashback on all expenses

Pros Unlimited cashback No min, caps or exclusions American Express Card privileges



Cons Low cashback rate for smaller budgets Annual fee



One of the best UOB cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with unlimited cashback with no min., caps or exclusion.

Cardholders earn 1.7 per cent cashback on all spendings like insurance payments, school feels, medical bills, rental payment, wallet top-ups, utilities and telco bills.

Another benefit of UOB Absolute Cashback Card is the exclusive American Express Card privileges that you can enjoy, from complimentary six-month FoundersCard membership to 50 per cent savings on dining, shopping and accommodation.

DBS Live Fresh Card

Promo: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get $150 cash back with a min. spend of $800

Consider this if you want five per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants.

Pros Great rewards on contactless payment methods (Visa payWave) Green cashback on eco-eateries and retailers Various entertainment discounts and promotions



Cons Lacks travel and overseas spend rewards Not suitable for low budgets



With five per cent rebates on any general contactless spend, the DBS Live Fresh Card allows you to maximise your savings when you dine at Asian Market Cafe.

These cashbacks include five per cent cashback on sustainable spend (eco-eateries, eco-retailers and eco-transport) and 0.3 per cent on all other spend. That means all of your purchases will have a cashback, capped at $75.

OCBC 365 Card

Consider this if you want five per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants.

Pros Six per cent rebate on dining, three per cent on groceries, transport, recurring bills, online travel Fee waiver with $10,000 annual spend Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso



Cons 0.3 per cent rebate on general spend High $800 minimum spend requirement



With six per cent rebates on dining and online food delivery, the OCBC 365 Card allows you to maximise your savings when you dine at Asian Market Cafe.

These cashbacks include three per cent on groceries, transport (like Grab), travel bookings, and even recurring bills. The card has a fee waiver after just $10,000 annual spend (about $833/month). Given that the card has a $800 minimum requirement, this fee waiver will not be difficult to obtain.

For those looking to feast with friends - The Landmark, Village Hotel Bugis

PHOTO: Facebook/The Landmark

The Landmark is a halal buffet restaurant situated in Village Hotel Bugis. They serve a wide variety of local and international cuisines, with a good mix of local and western food.

Guests may choose to sit at the outdoor poolside area which delivers a nice ambience for a pleasurable dining experience.

Some notable dishes include Beef Rendang, Satay, Tandori Chicken, Fish Tikka, Penne Arrabiata with Parmesan Cheese and Oven Roasted Herbs Chicken with Shallot Reduction.

Click here for the full menu.

Purchase the voucher on Chope Deals to get 50 per cent off.

Details at a glance

Promotion info 50 per cent off lunch & dinner buffet Location Village Hotel Bugis 390 Victoria St, #05-01 Poolside, Singapore 188061 Requirements Purchase the voucher on Chope Deals Promotion End Date Unstated Dress Code Casual Original Price Lunch: $150.40 Dinner (Mon to Thurs): $172 Dinner (Fri to Sun): $185 Discounted Price Lunch: $75.20 Dinner (Mon to Thurs): $86 Dinner (Fri to Sun): $92.50

For the Peranakan flavours - Ellenborough, Paradox Merchant Court

PHOTO: Facebook/Swossotel Merchant Court

Enjoy authentic Peranakan cuisines that will liven up your taste buds. Experience the Peranakan heritage as you indulge in their savoury Peranakan cuisines. The interior is decorated with a hint of colonial styling to bring out the traditional atmosphere when dining on the Peranakan menu.

Some of the notable food options include Kueh Pie Tee, Ayam Buah Keluak, La Mian, Black Pepper Tiger Prawns, Artisan Pasta with Truffle Cream Sauce, Seafood Platter and more.

Make your reservations through Eatigo to get your 50 per cent off.

Details at a glance

Promotion info 50 per cent off lunch and dinner Buffet (Monday - Sunday) Location Paradox Merchant Court(Previously known as Swissotel Merchant Court) 20 Merchant Road, Lobby, Singapore 058281 Requirements Purchase the voucher on Eatigo Promotion End Date June 30, 2022 Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price Lunch: $58/pax++ Dinner (Mon to Thurs): $78/pax++ Dinner (Fri to Sun): $88/pax++ Discounted Price Lunch: $29/pax++ Dinner (Mon to Thurs): $39/pax++ Dinner (Fri to Sun): $44/pax++

For the seafood lovers - Café Mosaic, Carlton Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Cafe Mosaic

Situated at Bras Basah, Cafe Mosaic serves up a scrumptious selection of seafood. The seafood-on-ice counter features Freshly-Shucked Oysters, King Crab Legs, Black Mussels and Poached Prawns.

Click here for the full seafood-on-ice menu.

A unique feature that Cafe Mosaic have are do-it-yourself stations that allow you to whip up your own variation of local delights such as Gado-Gado and Rojak. The dining venue is very spacious and airy, providing a comfortable environment to feast.

Cafe Mosaic currently has two card promotions for OCBC and DBS with varying promotion end dates. Read more here.

Details at a glance

Promotion info 50 per cent off lunch buffet Location Level 1, 76 Bras Basah Road Carlton Hotel Singapore 189558 Requirements Payment must be made with an OCBC or DBS Credit or Debit Card

Min. 4 adult diners Promotion End Date OCBC Card Members till June 30, 2022

DBS Card Members till Aug 31, 2022 Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price $236++ Discounted Price $118++

Recommended card for maximum savings

DBS Live Fresh Card

Promo: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get $150 cash back with a min. spend of $800

Consider this if you want five per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants.

Pros Great rewards on contactless payment methods (Visa payWave) Green cashback on eco-eateries and retailers Various entertainment discounts and promotions



Cons Lacks travel and overseas spend rewards Not suitable for low budgets



With five per cent rebates on any general contactless spend, the DBS Live Fresh Card allows you to maximise your savings when you dine at Café Mosaic.

These cashbacks include five per cent cashback on sustainable spend (eco-eateries, eco-retailers and eco-transport) and 0.3 per cent on all other spend. That means all of your purchases will have a cashback, capped at $75.

OCBC 365 Card

Consider this if you want five per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants.

Pros Six per cent rebate on dining, three per cent on groceries, transport, recurring bills, online travel Fee waiver with $10,000 annual spend Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso



Cons 0.3 per cent rebate on general spend High S$800 minimum spend requirement



With six per cent rebates on dining and online food delivery, the OCBC 365 Card allows you to maximise your savings when you dine at Café Mosaic.

These cashbacks include three per cent on groceries, transport (like Grab), travel bookings, and even recurring bills. The card has a fee waiver after just $10,000 annual spend (about s$833/month). Given that the card has a s$800 minimum requirement, this fee waiver will not be difficult to obtain.

For the raw deals - Shin Minori

If you are in love with Japanese cuisine and can’t get enough of sashimi, then Shin Minori is the right choice for you. The menu items include Sashimi, Temaki and an assortment of Sushi. Beyond that, Shin Minori also offers a wide variety of grilled dishes and soups.

Click here for the full menu.

The restaurant has a dark ambience and with the Japanese decoration, it pays homage to Japanese styling but remains modern and cosy for diners to enjoy their meal.

Read more here.

Details at a glance

Promotion info One-for-one omizu lunch buffet Location East Coast 88 East Coast Road, #02-08, East Coast Requirements HSBC ENTERTAINER membership required to enjoy the offer Promotion End Date Unstated Dress Code Smart Casual Original Price $121.80++ Discounted Price $60.90++

Recommended card for maximum savings

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

Promo: Qualified customers can get up to SGD 350 cash back

Consider this if you want a high five per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses.

Pros Great local dining & groceries rewards Suitable for moderate budgets ($1,600+/month) Cashback & miles rewards



Cons Limited miles & travel perks Not suitable for frequent online shoppers



Earning up to five per cent rebates on local dining and other grocery and petrol expenses, the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card is a good option to maximise savings from your meal at Shin Minori.

These earnings are capped at $83 a month, which is achievable for those with a $2,000 budget on the card. This makes HSBC Visa Platinum Card one of the best cards not only at Shin Minori, but on the market for average spenders.

Updated buffets deals that are still ongoing from April 2022

Hungry for more deals? Look no further as we feature the ongoing buffet deals that are covered previously here!

Buffet Requirements Discounted price One-for-one buffet: Peach Garden @ Hotel Miramar & The Metropolis Nil Up to $68++ on weekdays

Up to $78++ on weekends One-for-one Hotpot and BBQ buffet For two on Burpple at Chong Qing Xiao Mu Deng Get the one-for-one deal on the Burpple App Up to $38++ 50 per cent lunch and dinner buffet at Oscar's @ Conrad Centennial Singapore Use Eatigo for 50 per cent discount at most selected timings Up to $34.13++ for lunch buffet

Up to $51.79 ++ for dinner buffet 50 per cent lunch and dinner buffet at The Square Use Eatigo for 50 per cent discount Up to $19.40++ for weekday lunch buffet (Mon to Thu)

Up to $21.90++ for weekday dinner buffet (Mon to Thu)

Up to $26.90++ for weekday lunch buffet (Fri to Sun)

Up to $29.40 ++ for weekend dinner B=buffet (Fri to Sun)

Conclusion

With so many mouth-watering options to choose from, your June will never taste better. If you are interested in more deals like the ones mentioned above, look no further than our credit card recommendations here to enjoy great savings and unique deals.

ALSO READ: 10 restaurants where kids can eat for free

This article was first published in ValueChampion.