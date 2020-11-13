Best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (Nov 2020)

Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.

Disclaimer: We referred to published prices to compile this list, stating all the caveats (e.g. valid only on certain days, timings, etc) we could find.

However, we are human. Please give the hotel/restaurant a call to confirm the prices and validity before heading down — just in case we missed anything, or if any terms and conditions have been amended since the time of writing.

In addition, because of Covid-19, many hotels and restaurants have suspended their buffet lines until further notice. So always call them ahead of time to avoid a wasted trip.

DBS/POSB 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

As you can see, DBS/POSB has a generous selection of deals, however many of the restaurants have suspended their buffets for the moment. Call in to find out about the alternative arrangements and new prices.

Citibank 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

Citibank has a dedicated microsite for credit card promotions, featuring their extensive list of dining deals. Cardholders will be glad to know that there are many dining deals, some of which are really quite impressive.

Sadly, only two are 1-for-1 buffets.

UOB 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

Restaurant Promotion Buffet price (before discount) Expiry Triple Three at Mandarin Orchard Singapore 1-for-lunch buffet $88++ (Sat) and $118++ (Sun) in Nov, $98++ (Sat) and $128++ (Sun) in Dec April 31, 2021

You can view all of UOB’s buffet promotions there. Although there aren’t much buffet promotions currently, there are some other 1-for-1 dining offers such as:

1-for-1 4-course Festive Set Dinner ($88++) at Xperience Restaurant, SO Sofitel Singapore till Dec 30

1-for-1 Imperial High Tea Set Dinner ($88++) at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, Parkroyal on Beach Road till Dec 30

OCBC 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

There aren’t many 1-for-1 buffet promotions with OCBC, but noteworthy dining promotions include:

50 per cent off lunch and dinner food bill at Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore till Nov 30

Complimentary main course for dinner with OCBC Visa Card at Basilico, Regent Singapore till Apr 30, 2021

50 per cent off on international spread for 2nd diner at Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach till Jan 16, 2021

HSBC 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

You can look for 1-for-1 buffet promotions on HSBC’s website with a “Hotel Dining” filter to narrow down your options, but most of these 1-for-1 deals are listed under “Entertainer with HSBC” instead.

Other 1-for-1 HSBC Entertainer hotel dining deals:

1-for-1 item from main menu at Bar Canary, Grand Park Orchard till Dec 30

1-for-1 tapas or item from main menu at Anti:dote, Fairmont Singapore till Dec 30

1-for-1 item from main menu / afternoon tea set at Hari’s Lounge & Lobby Bar , Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre till Dec 30

1-for-1 Traditional English High Tea at Lobby Lounge, Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel till Dec 30

1-for-1 main course at Poolside at Pan Pacific Singapore till Dec 30

1-for-1 main course at Racines, Sofitel Singapore City Centre till Dec 30

1-for-1 main course at Shutters, Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa till Dec 30

1-for-1 main course at Silk Road, Amara Singapore till Dec 30

Other hotel dining promotions by HSBC:

Standard Chartered 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

Good news if you have a Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card.

The bank has a tie-up with the dining establishments of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore that offers up to 50 per cent off a la carte dining and selected buffets.

Participating dining establishments of both hotels include:

Town Restaurant (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

The Courtyard (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

Jade (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

La Brasserie (The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore)

The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore)

Lantern (The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore)

American Express — Love Dining programme’s buffet dining promotions 2020

Unlike its competitors, American Express doesn’t offer 1-for-1 buffets to anyone with a credit card. Instead, you need to sign up for the Amex Platinum Card in order to get decent buffet discounts.

The Platinum card lets you take part in Amex’s dining programme, Love Dining, which gives you up to 50 per cent off at atas restaurants and hotel buffets in Singapore.

To get the maximum 50 per cent discount, you need to dine with one friend/date. Otherwise, your discount ranges from only 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Participating dining establishments for hotel buffets include:

Oscar’s ( Conrad Centennial Singapore ) – temporarily unavailable

Asian Market Cafe ( Fairmont Singapore )

Marriott Cafe ( Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel )

The Kitchen Table (W Singapore – Sentosa Cove) – temporarily unavailable

Maybank 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions 2020

Restaurant Promotion Buffet price Expiry Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 1-for-1 lunch buffet $60++ (Mon to Fri), $64++ (Sat and Sun) Dec 31, 2020 Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 1-for-1 dinner buffet $80++ (Mon to Fri), $88++ (Sat and Sun) Dec 31, 2020

Check the Maybank card privilege site for more updates.

Is your favourite 1-for-1 buffet restaurant fully booked? Try The Entertainer, Eatigo, Chope & Fave

Aside from the promotional validity dates, many of these promotions are limited to a certain number of diners per day or promotional period.

If for whatever reason you’re not able to get a seat, don’t panic — there are other dining apps to help you save on that buffet feast.

The Entertainer

The Entertainer is a paid subscription that focuses on 1-for-1 deals. As an added bonus, the partner merchants aren’t restricted to restaurants and cafes, so you can expect beauty, fashion and fitness deals as well.

The subscription fee for Entertainer 2020 is now on sale at $79 (U.P. $95). It’s still kind of steep, but it also includes Cheers, its sister app for bars and pubs.

Eatigo

Eatigo is an online restaurant reservation service that offers discounts based on what time you dine. Check out the full list of hotel buffet deals at their website.

Chope

Like Eatigo, Chope reservation service that happens to also offer exclusive discounts for their users. Chope is currently having a year end sale, offering over 200 dining deals, a hundred 1-for-1s, and flash deals as low as $1. The full selection of restaurants and partners are available here: Chope Deals promotion page.

Fave

Fave may not have a dedicated 1-for-1 buffet section, but some restaurants offer up to 60 per cent and up, which is an even better deal. Check out the current buffet promotions here.