The best 12.12 sales from Lazada, Zalora and your favourite retailers

Just when we thought the sale season was over (read: 11.11, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday), 12.12 is back this year — and if you haven’t, now is the perfect time to start holiday shopping.

If you’ve been dwelling on that bag or that makeup palette that you’ve been eyeing on since the last sale, it’s high time you cart them out during this 12.12 sale.

Ahead, we’ve curated a list of some of the upcoming sales you can’t afford to miss.