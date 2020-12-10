The best 12.12 sales from Lazada, Zalora and your favourite retailers

Sephora
Looking to stock up on your favourite beauty essentials? Now’s the time. This year, Sephora is partnering up with Estee Lauder Companies to present their Holiday Haul of Fame from Dec 9 to 12.
Here, you can expect up to 50 per cent off on some of the latest collections by Estee Lauder brands which includes La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty, M.A.C, Origins, Clinique and more.
As part of their 4-day sale, you’ll also be able to find exclusive limited-edition gift sets containing the brands’ bestsellers to address your different needs.
But if you prefer mixing things up, Sephora also has their multi-branded skincare gift sets for you to pamper yourself with too.
Lazada
Missed out on Lazada’s 11.11 sale? Don’t fret. Lazada is back with bigger deals and discounts on your favourite items this December, just in time for Christmas.
The sale, happening on the 12th of December, will commence from 12am to 12pm, and you can enjoy up to 90 per cent off 300 brands. These include discounts on electronic items from brands like Apple, as well as other fashion brands, like Kate Spade and Coach.
Zalora
Just because you’re staying at home this Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t look put together! If you’re still on the hunt for that perfect holiday getup, or even looking for a gift for your loved ones, look over to Zalora’s 12.12 sale.
Happening from Dec 1 – 12, the sale will include daily surprise flash sales at 12pm and more deals up to 80 per cent off on brands like Mango, Superdry, Dorothy Perkins, Calvin Klein, as well as sportswear brands like adidas and Under Armour. Besides that, you can also find lifestyle, luxury and beauty products for the gift-giving season.
Shopee
Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale is here! In celebration of their 5th anniversary, Shopee will be giving out early-bird vouchers (to be used on Dec 12 only) at 12pm and 12am each day.
On top of that, they will also be having happy hour deals on the day itself where you can enjoy deals from as low as $0.99 at 12am and 12pm, with subsequent promos from $1 at 1am and 1pm, $2 deals at 2am and 2pm, and so on.
You’ll also be able to grab some pretty awesome deals at these dedicated time slots each day: 12am, 8am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 6pm, 7pm, 10pm, 11pm — so be sure to keep mark your calendars and set your alarms.
ASOS
It’s about time to refresh your wardrobe for the new year. Whether you’re looking for new date outfits or even more loungewear staples to add to your collection, there’s bound to be a piece you’ll love from the wide range of coveted pieces on ASOS.
As part of their 12.12 sale, ASOS will be having 25 per cent off their items storewide when you checkout with the code ‘SAVE25’. But you don’t have to wait for the 12th of December for that.
In fact, they’re starting early on the 11th of December from 4pm, with the sale ending on the 13th of December at 4pm — so there’s ample time for you to consider what you should add to cart.
Michael Kors
A woman can never have enough bags (or shoes) and if you’re looking to add more to your collection this festive season, enter Michael Kors.
The affordable luxury brand is having their sale from the Dec 1 – 16, where you can enjoy up to 50 per cent off their wide selection of items ranging from shoes to bags, as well as clothing, accessories and menswear.
While you’re at it, you can also consider their new arrivals from their Holiday 2020 collection as seen on Bella Hadid, Mayowa Nicholas and Salomon Diaz in their campaign video.
Ezbuy
No 12.12 would be complete without the purveyor of the sales — Ezbuy. This year, Ezbuy is running their own set of deals and discounts happening from now till December 12.
Their best promotion would have to be their bundle promos (from Dec 8 to 10) where you can get your hands on two selected items for a total of $12.12.
Besides, that, there will also be flash deals on items from electronics like the Xioami smart TV as well as lifestyle products like the Powerpac Electric Oven Toaster, just a few to name.
This article was first published in Her World Online.