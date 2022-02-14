The best affordable omakase experiences under $90 in Singapore

The theatre performance of the culinary world, omakase experiences have become more popular than ever in Singapore. Capturing the meaning of ‘I leave it up to you’, this Japanese art entails guests entrusting their dining experience to the talented hands of the chef.

Like any other good performance, omakase experiences typically come with a hefty price tag. But fortunately, there’re options out there that both your wallet and your tastebuds will love. We’ve rounded up some restaurants offering affordable omakase in Singapore at a steal of $90 or less.

Hana Japanese Restaurant

Having already impressed food-lovers with their ‘flying’ noodles, Hana needs no introduction. Apart from their Instagram phenomenon, the restaurant also serves up a killer 15-course omakase priced at $88.

Think the season’s freshest ingredients like otoro, hamachi belly, salmon belly, and amaebi incorporated in mouth-watering morsels. A regular star that never fails to impress customers is the steamy Asari Garlic Butter Clams. Want to bring the experience home? You can order their 15-Course Hana Omakase Take Home sets priced at $38, $58 and $88.

Hana Japanese Restaurant is located at Forum Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road, #01-17, Singapore 238884, +65 6737 5525. Open daily, 11am to 8.30pm.

Miraku

Cooking is an intimate process, and this is proven true at Miraku. With just 15 counter seat, this hidden gem along Pickering Street is not to be missed.

Offering a cosy and private experience at the chef’s table, the restaurant amazes with its 13-course omakase lunch ($88) with fresh seasonal ingredients flown from Japan.

Variety is the name of the game here, with 13 courses spanning an appetiser, chawanmushi, nine types of nigiri sushi, wagyu uni rice roll, mini Maze Don, soup, and dessert. Keep a lookout for items like the aesthetic Sakura Ebi Monaka and Amaebi Sweet Shrimps.

Miraku is located at 3 Pickering Street, #01-31 Nankin Row, Singapore 048660, +65 6904 9783. Open Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm. Closed Sunday.

Rakuya

Another daytime wallet-friendly spot, Rakuya is for the folks with more adventurous tastes. Expect classic Japanese cuisine given an enthralling fusion twist here as Chef Kenji works his magic with unexpected flavour pairings.

Explore fusion Asian flavours with the likes of Mapo Chawanmushi, Fried Prawn Head with Sambal Mayo, and Wanton Mee topped off with ikura and wonton crisps in the Taiyou Omakase Set ($48). While you’re there, don’t forget to smag a taste of the restaurant’s fine 50-odd curation of sakes.

Rakuya is located at 89 East Coast Road, Singapore 428790, +65 9189 6459. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm-3pm and 6pm to 9.30pm. Closed Monday.

Kaunta Singapore

Fancy treating yourself to an upscale business lunch?

Set in the heart of the CBD, Kaunta offers pocket-friendly Aoi ($60) and Kashiwa ($88) omakase sets. The former set comes with appetiser, a hot dish, eight pieces of sushi, toro maki, miso soup, and a dessert, whilst the latter set impresses with the addition of Aged Sashimi (Kaunta’s speciality!) and Uni Chirashi. Some dishes to look out for include akami tuna aged for 10 days, as well as Spanish mackerel with red wine sushi, aged for 15 days.

Kaunta Singapore is located at Onze @ Tanjong Pagar, 11 Kee Seng Street, #01-12, Singapore 089218, +65 8788 3535. Open Monday, 6pm to 9.30pm, Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 9.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Cho Omakase

Low budget doesn’t mean compromising on taste and quality at Cho Omakase. Serving up both affordable lunch (from $68) and dinner (from $80) omakase menus, the restaurant is known for combining European and Japanese culinary styles and techniques for the best of both worlds.

You can expect fresh, premium flavours with ingredients like A4-grade marbled Hida Wagyu, oysters, and unagi flown from Japan. Swoon over Inaniwa Udon with Spicy Sesame Sauce, Barracuda Sea Urchin Cream with Radish and King Crab Unimayo, along with a selection of sake to wash it all down.

Cho Omakase is located at Payswiff Pte Ltd, 63 Chulia Street #01-03 Along, Phillip St, 049514, +65 6223 1276. Open Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Amazing Hokkaido

Amazing Hokkaido has already got our stomachs growling with their overflowing Bursting Salmon Roe Rice Bowl and their creamy Uni & Negitoro Sushi Dogs, but their omakase sets are also out of this world.

Clocking in at affordable prices, their Yakitori Omakase skewers (five sticks: $18, 10 sticks: $38) are loaded with muroran, lamb, chicken skin, vegetables, and Tsukune Meatballs. If you’re more of a sushi lover, you can splurge on the 20-course omakase ($68) or 22-course omakase ($89) including yakitori, tempura, soba, rice bowls, sushi and more.

Amazing Hokkaido is located at 30 Robertson Quay, Riverside View #01-16, Singapore 238251, +65 6235 0212. Open Wednesday to Monday, 5.30pm to 11pm. Closed Tuesday.

Teppei Japanese Restaurant

With seats booked months in advance, getting a seat at Teppei Japanese Restaurant is one tough feat. But if you did manage to snag a seat, you have to give the Hana-Hana Ranchi (Lunch) Omakase Set a try.

At an unbelievable price of just $50 per pax, the experience offers four kinds of sushi, sashimi rice, an unagi don, and wagyu fried rice. The restaurant is also known for its chefs who are trained to keep the experience engaging, so you can expect some fun banter. Creativity and freshness is also top-notch here, as the restaurant refreshes its menu to feature food from different cities around Japan.

Teppei Japanese Restaurant is located at Orchid Hotel, 1 Tras Link, #01-18, Singapore 078867, +65 8831 5185. Open Monday to Friday, 11.45am to 2.30pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Saturday 12.00pm-2.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Hana-Hana Restaurant

PHOTO: Facebook/Hana-Hana Restaurant

Teppei’s sister restaurant, Hana-Hana Restaurant is spurring up just as much hype with Singapore’s gourmets.

With prices starting from $40, the restaurant specialises in kushiyaki (grilled bites on skewers). Their Kushiyaki Omakase Set comes with generous portions of eight kushiyaki, an appetiser, and hearty mains such as Grilled Onigiri, Chirashi Donburi as well as Chicken and Egg Donburi. Talk about a value-for-your-buck experience. Make sure to get your reservations well in advance to secure your seat.

Hana-Hana Restaurant is located at Orchid Hotel, 1 Tras Link, #01-17, Singapore 078867, +65 88315185. Open Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Jun Omakase

A new entrant to the omakase scene, Jun Omakase offers exquisite sushi and fresh sashimi sourced directly from the famed Tsukiji market in Japan.

Get ready to fill your belly up with a seven-course lunch omakase loaded with two starters, two mains as well assorted sushi and a dessert, all at the grand price of just $68. Japan’s freshest flavours, welcoming ambience, and trained chefs offering great service at a budget friendly price — what’s not to like?

Jun Omakase is located at 3 Church Street, #01-01, Singapore 049483, +65 62240311. Open Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Hakumai Sushi and Omakase

Helmed by Chef-Owner Gary Ng, Hakumai Sushi and Omakase ticks both boxes when it comes to affordability and taste.

The Hakumai Sushi Omakase ($68.80), promises eight pieces of assorted premium sushi, Kawahagi (thread-sail filefish), soup, and Japanese ice cream. Satisfy your cravings with Shirako, Stonefish Sashimi, and tender Sea Urchin Sushi — all chef-designed seasonal signature dishes. More than just taste, the experience is made a better one with the company of a jolly chef showing off his best tricks from across the counter.

Hakumai Sushi and Omakase is located at International Plaza, 10 Anson Road #01-50A, Singapore 079903, +65 62244790. Open Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.