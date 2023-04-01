Best afternoon teas in Singapore: Scones, sandwiches and sweet treats for high tea in the city

The best kind of afternoons are the long, slow ones, lulled away over a pot of tea and a spread of dainty treats. If you’re nodding in agreement, it’s time to plan your next escape from your hectic week with our curation of the best afternoon teas in Singapore. We’re talking scones and lobster sandwiches, free-flow champagne and fresh brews – perfect for a leisurely catch-up with friends and family.

Sol & Ora, Sentosa Island

PHOTO: Sentosa Island

Overlooking the calm shores of Sentosa island, Sol & Ora is the perfect place to enjoy an idyllic afternoon tea. Find your space at the breezy rooftop and relish sweet snacks like Lavender Financier and Lemon Meringue Tartlet, and savoury bites like Smoked Salmon & Egg Mayo Mini Croissant and Quiche Mushroom with Truffle Caviar. Each set comes with one refill of coffee or tea, but if you’d like to take it further, they boast an extensive selection of wine and bubbly.

Sol & Ora is located at Level 7 of The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Avenue, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951, p.+65 8879 8765. The High Tea Menu S$35++ per person is available Thu -Sun 3pm -4.30pm, minimum two to dine.

Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

PHOTO: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Reopening with the King of Fruits, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Lobby Lounge presents a symphony of treats with a Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea ($48++ per person on weekdays, $58++ per person on weekends). Sink your teeth into the rich and creamy goodness of this premium durian varietal in the Durian Chantilly Cream Pate au Choux and the lovely bittersweet flavours of the Durian Speculoos Cupcake.

Balance it out with savoury snacks like Truffle Egg Salad Waffle and Crab Vol Au Vent, and pair them with free-flow coffee or TWG teas. On the weekends, tingle your palate with a flute of champagne and an additional serving of Pan con Tomate with Joselito Iberico Ham – crowned as the best ham in the world. Lobby Lounge’s afternoon tea menu refreshes every two months, so keep your eyes peeled for the next one.

Price: Mon- Thu 3pm – 5.30pm, $48++ per person, includes free-flow TWG teas and coffee; Fri- Sun 2pm – 3:30pm and 4pm- 5.30pm, $58++ per person, includes free-flow TWG teas, coffee, a flute of champagne.

Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea runs Mon-Thu 3pm-5.30pm, Fri-Sun 2pm-3.30pm & 4pm-5.30pm, at Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6831 4605. For reservations, please click here, call, or email [email protected].

Lady M Champagne Bar

PHOTO: Lady M

Lady M is already a teatime favourite for their iconic mille crêpes, but the brand’s first-ever champagne bar turns up the decadence with a bubbly Lady M Afternoon Tea.

The two-tier set offers a bite-sized taste of both the Signature Mille Crêpes and Champagne Mille Crêpes, alongside well-executed savouries like mushroom duxelles vol-au-vent, egg mayo and tobiko sandwiches, and juicy lobster chunks on toast. Besides a glass of Bruno Paillard Premiere Cuvée Extra Brut, the set includes your pick of organic teas, sourced from Los Angeles-based label Art of Tea and brewed gracefully on a trolley before your eyes. Check out our review here.

Lady M Champagne Bar is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #03-32/33 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6509 0790. Lady M Afternoon Tea $60++ per person is available Sat -Sun 12pm and 3pm. Minimum two to dine.

The Grand Lobby, Raffles Hotel

PHOTO: Raffles Singapore

With floor-to-ceiling Victorian pillars and soft skylight streaming in, The Grand Lobby at Raffles Hotel is the place for an elegant afternoon reminiscent of the 19th century afternoon tea ritual. Sit back and enjoy the Raffles Afternoon Tea with exquisite finger sandwiches, house-made scones and cakes, and seasonal treats, served on a three-tiered silver stand.

Take your pick from the fine selection of Mariage Frères tea to complement the menu or add on S$33++ for a glass of Champagne Brut and a complementary sweet pastry.

Raffles Singapore is located at 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673, p.+65 6412 1816. Raffles Afternoon Tea is available on Mon -Thu 1pm- 5pm, Fri -Sun 12pm -6pm, at The Grand Lobby, S$88 per person.

Lobby Lounge, Capitol Kempinski

PHOTO: Capitol Kempinski

The botanical-inspired afternoon tea at Capitol Kempinski’s Lobby Lounge hits all the right spots for a chillax high tea with friends. The five-course menu is meticulously designed as a botanical landscape where you can pick up sweet and savoury treats like the Andraschko Coffee Scone, Unagi Pie Tee, and Black Angus Beef Sandwich.

The crafted treats are paired with a curated selection of tea that elevates the flavours of each course. Longing for Champagne? Simply top up S$20++ for two glasses!

Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is located at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. Botanical-inspired Five-Course Afternoon Tea S$56++ per person with tea pairing on weekdays, $62++ per person with tea pairing weekends is available daily 2.30pm -5pm at Lobby Lounge. Additional $20++ for two glasses of champagne.

SKAI, Hotel Swissôtel The Stamford

PHOTO: SKAI

For a feast with breathtaking views, head to SKAI for an exquisite high tea experience, with an indulgent menu filled with savoury bites like Duck Raspberry and sweet snacks such as Okinawa Brown Sugar Macarons. Your gourmet experience comes with a fine selection of tea, including cold brew options and gourmet coffee.

For just $10 more, you can upgrade to the premium high tea set with freshly baked bread and Apple Tzatziki with Oscietre Caviar.

SKAI is located at Level 70 Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178882, p. +65 6431 6156. High Tea at SKAI Bar is available Sun-Fri 3pm–5pm; High Tea is $68++ per person, Premium High Tea $78++ per person.

Lime Restaurant, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PHOTO: ParkRoyal

Lime Restaurant’s delightful afternoon tea for two is sure to bring you Tiers of Joy. Brimming with savouries and sweets crafted by their pastry team, the afternoon tea set is paired with free-flow Bacha coffee and TWG tea.

Savour nibbles like Mini Lobster Brioche, and Prawn Vermicelli, then sweeten your day with Vanilla Tart with Yuzu Namelaka and Mint Chocolate Mousse Cake. Add-on a little booze to your high tea with top-ups from $10 for two glasses of sparkling wine.

Lime Restaurant is located at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289, p. +65 3138 2251. The Tiers of Joy Afternoon Tea is available Mon-Fri 3pm–5pm and Sat-Sun 3.30pm–5.30pm. Each set (S$88++) serves two.

Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St. Regis Singapore

PHOTO: The St. Regis Singapore

For an elegant afternoon respite under crystal chandeliers, The St. Regis Singapore is more than welcoming with Brasserie Les Saveurs’ signature Afternoon Tea.

The menu refreshes regularly, but expect a lavish spread ranging from savoury bites like Foie Gras Mousse & Fig Jam Eclairs and Lobster & Green Peas Tartlet, to sweet treats including the Petit Fours, Strawberry Rhubarb Tart, and Homemade Crepe with Frozen Chocolate Candied Ginger Custard. It comes with freshly brewed coffee or tea, but you can top up S$29++ for a flute of Barons de Rothschild Brut NV Champagne.

Brasserie Les Saveurs is located at The St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911, p. +65 6506 6860. The Afternoon Tea Ritual is available Mon-Sat 3pm–5pm and Sun 4pm–6pm. Weekdays $59++ per person, weekends $66++ per person.

The Rose Veranda, Shangri-La Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

A 30-year old veteran in honouring the traditions of high tea, The Rose Veranda at Shangri-La Singapore, offers a three-course Afternoon Tea Set. Start off with a selection of delectable sandwiches, followed by the elegant entry of a haute cuisine-inspired main course.

For a sweet finish, there’s a stunningly presented three-tier stand of French pastries to wind down your afternoon. Making high tea accessible for everyone, they even have a vegan and a gluten-free menu.

The Rose Veranda is located at Mezzanine Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4398. The Afternoon Tea set is available Thu-Fri 1pm–5pm and Sat-Sun 12pm–2pm, 3pm- 5pm. Each set ($108++) serves two.

Republic, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton

Turn up the glam factor at The Ritz-Carlton’s glitzy new Republic bar, where colossal chandeliers hang from arched glass roofs. For $68++ per pax, you’ll get treated to a multi-course experience in miniature – opening with a mocktail, unfolding through sweets and savouries, and rounding off with a palate-cleanser and petits fours.

Expect elegant nibbles like Wagyu Beef Pastrami and Salmon en Croûte, rounded off sweetly with the likes of Coconut Panna Cotta Crumble and Dulcey Chocolate Crémeux. Give your meal some extra sparkle with a flute of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Brut NV, available with a top-up of $11 per pax.

Republic is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288. The Afternoon Tea Menu $68++ per person is available daily 3pm–5pm.

Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore

PHOTO: The Westin Singapore

Sip a soothing cup of tea with the picturesque Marina Bay in front of you, and watch the world go by from one of the highest hotel lobbies in Singapore. The Seafood Afternoon Tea at The Westin Singapore kicks off with a whole Lobster Thermidor.

Savouries such as the Smoked Salmon Sandwich topped with salmon caviar and Crab Roll are followed by an assortment of house-made chocolates, petit cakes and tartlets including the Apricot Financier and Gula Melaka Soya Pudding. Feeling indulgent? At S$188++ for two, your afternoon tea will come with a whole bottle of champagne!

The Lobby Lounge is located at The Westin Singapore, Level 32, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961, p. +65 6922 6988. The Seafood Afternoon Tea is available Mon – Fri, 12pm -2pm, 2.30pm- 5pm and Sat – Sun, 2pm – 4pm, 4.30pm to 6.30pm, at S$45++ per person.

This article was first published in City Nomads.