Sicilian to botanical: 7 themed afternoon tea experiences to indulge in

From a tantalising spread that'll transport you to Italy to whimsical treats inspired by flowers, you're up for a novel experience with these afternoon tea affairs. There's even one that nods to Orchard Road's heritage as a plantation.

Especially with Mother's Day just on the weekend (and if it's been a while since you and Mum have spent time together), there's no better way to catch up than over a leisurely high tea with a tiered stand of delights and soothing cuppas.

The Language of Flowers, Conrad Centennial Singapore

Conrad Centennial Singapore's Language of Flowers afternoon tea affair has returned this year with a medley of beautifully crafted floral-inspired treats that'll whet your appetite.

Make your way through the likes of Chrysanthemum Brioche with pulled chicken confit and wolfberries, a ginseng financier with ginseng ganache and chrysanthemum jelly, as well as a rosella tart topped with rose almond cream and rosella jelly, and a saffron rice pudding.

Each set will get you unlimited servings of Ronnefeldt tea or Brazilian coffee. For the tea, you can also sip on fruity infusions like Soft Peach, Granny Garden (rhubarb and bourbon vanilla) and Sweet Kiss (strawberry, pineapple and kiwi).

Price: From $49++ per person on weekdays, and $52++ per person on weekends. Additional $20++ for free-flow prosecco (two hours).

Available daily from now May 3 to July 20, 2022, with two seatings each day (1pm to 3pm, and 3.30pm to 5pm). Conrad Centennial Singapore is at 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

The Orchard Trail Experience, Ginger.Lily at Hilton Orchard Singapore

Go to Ginger.Lily hungry, because its four-course The Orchard Trail Experience afternoon tea, which nods to Orchard Road's history as a plantation, is sure to fill your belly.

Get started with the bar's delicious housemade kombucha, before digging into the spread, which is beautifully presented as a 'book'.

For the savouries, the beef sliders are delicious, with thick juicy patties and melty cheese. The mini lobster rolls are also good, with generous chunks of succulent flesh.

Of the sweets, the fruity and decadent Almond Fig Tart, as well as the Spiced Apple Tatin, had us impressed. The colourful Tutti Fruitti Tea Cake topped with a gelee sheet is also lovely, while the pink macaron surprises with the spicy note of peppercorns.

You'll get Vanilla Madagascar and Golden Raisins House Scones served warm with classic condiments — clotted cream, cinnamon chocolate ganache, and a signature Ginger.Lily jam.

Choose from 10 premium tea varieties by Gifel Tea, including a specially curated house blend.

For Mother's Day, there'll be a complimentary botanical-inspired cocktail just for mum (from May 6 to 8, 2022, limited to one redemption per table.)

Price: From $58++ per person (minimum of two persons per set).

Available daily from 2pm to 5pm. Ginger.Lily is at Hilton Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Sicily Afternoon Tea, Raffles Hotel

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel Singapore

Come May 16, be whisked away to Sicily, Italy with Raffles Hotel's latest iteration of its thematic afternoon tea experiences at its Lobby Lounge.

Presented on a three-tier silver stand, the savouries focus on well-loved Italian classics like the Arancini with Beef Ragu and Peas, a saffron-coloured rice ball coated with breadcrumbs.

There's also The Authentic Sicilian Hero, a hearty sub layered with indulgent cheeses, salami, and pesto, as well as tempting Tramezzini Sandwiches with tuna, egg, and olives.

Also sitting pretty on the stand is a series of traditional sweet treats.

They run the gamut from brioscia (a fluffy Sicilian bread), lemon granita, and cassata, a traditional rich sponge cake with sweetened ricotta cheese, marsala wine, chocolate chips and candied fruit. You can also sink your teeth into cannoli and an Italian lemon-flavoured almond biscuit.

You can expect the Grand Lobby's signature homemade original and raisin scones served with clotted cream and strawberry rose jam. Accompany your spread with a choice of Mariage Frères loose tea leaves or Raffles' custom-blended coffee beans.

Price: $88++ per person.

From May 16 to Aug 28, 2022. Available daily from 1pm to 5pm (Monday to Thursday) and 12pm to 6pm (Friday to Sunday).

The Grand Lobby is at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. Visit its website for reservations or more information. Reservations for the Sicily Afternoon Tea experience must be made a day in advance.

Floral Blush Afternoon Tea, The Marmalade Pantry

A two-tiered spread of delightful botanical-inspired treats await at The Marmalade Pantry with its Floral Blush Afternoon Tea Set.

For the sweet-toothed, sink your teeth into the pillowy soft Mother's Day-exclusive Earl Grey Swiss Roll and Lavender Swiss Roll with a tea-based sponge, as well as petite-sized Rose Raspberry Chocolate Cupcakes. The rich chocolate cupcake is crowned with a delectable rose raspberry frosting.

Also make your way through tasty bites like smoked duck sliders given extra zing with kimchi and cabbage slaw, ciabatta loaded with whipped feta cheese and tomato salsa, and a black truffle-topped mushroom vol au vent.

Diners at The Marmalade Pantry Petite Bugis can enjoy savouries like the Prawn Crostini and Korean Spicy Chicken Mini Burger only available at the outlet, as well as the same Mother's Day-exclusive sweets.

To complete the afternoon affair, choose from the Mother's Day special teas — Jasmine Silk Pearl and Rose Of Ariana, both from homegrown brand Monogram Tea.

Or toast to the remarkable woman in your life with a bottle of Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial ($28++ per bottle) or Gancia Romina Lychee Prosecco ($10++ per glass).

Price: $76++ for two persons, available for dine-in, delivery or takeaway.

The Marmalade Pantry is at various locations including #04-11A, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801; #01-01, Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079333. Visit its website for a list of outlets, reservations and more information.

The Art Of Afternoon Tea, Beach Road Kitchen X Nespresso

PHOTO: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

If the Mum in your life is a fan of java and coffee-infused treats, then Beach Road Kitchen's The Art of Afternoon Tea is your cup of joe.

A tie-up with Nespresso, the tiered selection sees various Nespresso-infused morsels, like the sweet-meets-savoury Chocolate Origin Brazil Duck Rillettes with a distinct coffee aroma, and the bold Truffle Kaya Toast, Nespresso Guatemala.

But, while delicious, any hint of coffee was overshadowed by the richness of the foie gras in the Origin Peru Organic Tart.

For Nespresso coffee-infused sweets, you get the Vanilla Origin Guatemala Coffee Caramel Tart and the decadent Origin Peru Organic Coffee Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse.

There are also other bites that aren't infused with coffee, like a fluffy pistachio strawberry Swiss roll, lobster tartare in a charcoal pastry shell, and a lemon almond gateau.

Beverage-wise, there's a range of Nespresso coffee, of course. But you can also opt for a selection of TWG tea. Dine-in and you'll also be able to enjoy a thick creamy lobster bisque and a quiche, served complimentary with the set.

Price: From $40++ person.

Available from now till May 31, 2022. Beach Road Kitchen is at 30 Beach Rd, Singapore 189763. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Oriental flavours afternoon tea, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

The Landing Point at Fullerton Bay Hotel and The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel are rolling out an oriental-themed affair that melds spices from around the region with afternoon tea classics.

Think Beef Shepherd's Pie with Spiced Coconut Floss, Beetroot Cured Salmon, Dill Bun, Chilli Thread and Marinated Egg, Ikura, Dehydrated Shio Kombu.

On the sweeter end, you get a calamansi choux, ondeh ondeh macaron, and a sable Breton topped with mango lime mousse and pineapple compote.

Jazz it up with for a glass of Iced Honey Earl Grey Citrus Tea, or red or white wine at an additional $12++.

Price: From $51++ (per adult) and $26++ (child) from Monday to Friday, and from $56++ (per adult) and $28++ (child) on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

Available daily from now till May 31, 2022, 3pm to 5pm. The Fullerton Hotel is at 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178, and The Fullerton Bay Hotel is at 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326.

Botanical-inspired afternoon tea, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Filled with old-world charm — think dark wood furnishings, intricately patterned doors and plush armchairs, the Lobby Lounge at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore offers an elegant space to unwind in the afternoon. Celebrate with Mum.

Its afternoon tea draws on nature, with delectable bites served across five courses and with tea pairings. Make your way through a Foie Gras Rocher dressed with candied fruits, Valrhona chocolate and nuts, a Jamon Iberico De Bellota with compressed cantaloupe, a Smoked Duck Rice Paper Roll and a smashed avo sourdough.

There are also Asian flavours in the mix, from the Beechwood Smoked Chicken quiche with Japanese fruit curry to chilled chawanmushi made with spicy century egg emulsion, and a palate cleanser of a Frozen Kyuri Cucumber Yuzu Lemonade sorbet.

Sweets present themselves in the form of a treacly Forest Berries & Plum Pudding, Pandan Emerald Tart with coconut Chantilly and green moss topping, and a Lemon Bergamot Cake dressed with delicate marigold blooms.

Price: $52++ per person on weekdays and $58++ per person on weekends. Additional $20++ per person for two glasses of champagne.

Available for dine-in from 2.30pm to 5pm at the Lobby Lounge or as a takeaway or delivery option via the hotel's online shop.

Lobby Lounge is at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. Visit its website, e-mail reservation.15stamford@kempinski.com or call 6715 6871 for reservations.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.