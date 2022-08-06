Best airline credit card promotions right now

OCBC cardholder promotions

10 per cent Discount with Korean Air

From now till the end of August, OCBC cardholders can claim 10 per cent economy class air tickets to Korea, China and Japan using the promo code OCBC22ASIA via the Korean Air Singapore website.

Alternatively, the code OCBC22AME, grants OCBC cardholders a 10 per cent discount on flights to Canada and the US instead.

Destination Travel period Promo code Korea, China, Japan July 1 – Dec 31 2022 OCBC22ASIA Canada, US Sept 1 – Dec 31 2022 OCBC22AME

How to claim this discount?

1. Select a valid flight itinerary from the Korean Air Singapore homepage.

2. Under ‘Pay’ section: Select ‘Coupon/discount coupon’ Click on the desired discount coupon, or search for coupon via discount code listed above Click ‘Apply’ Review total amount to check if discounted fare is displayed

3. Pay using your OCBC Credit or Debit card.

OCBC VOYAGE Card

Consider this if you want flexible redemptions with boosted rewards for local dining spends.

Pros 2.2 miles per $1 overseas retail and dining spend 1.3 miles per $1 local retail spend 15,000 annual bonus renewal miles (worth $150) Unlimited lounge access, limo transfers & more Up to 19 per cent fuel savings with Caltex

Cons High $488 annual fee (no waiver) Recurring bills ineligible for rewards Access to limo transfers requires $5,000 minimum spend



The OCBC Voyage card offers flexibility in miles redemption, alongside a boost to miles when spending locally on dining. Cardholders earn a fairly standard rate of 1.2 miles locally and 2.3 miles overseas per $1 spent, however the local rate is inflated to 1.6 miles locally when dining.

Another feature is no blackout dates and minimal processing time, a valuable feature to any consumer who would appreciate worrying less about pre-planning.

Other benefits for travelling include perks such as unlimited lounge access, free limo transfers, and golfing privileges.

It’s important here to point out who this card is targeting. With a $120 000 annual salary requirement and a $488 fee, the very affluent are most likely to benefit from this card.

A high-spending irregular traveller who spends more time locally than overseas will easily be able to maximise miles earnings and make the most out of this card.

10 per cent off Qantas

Similar to Korean Air, Qantas also has a 10 per cent discount of flight bookings on their OCBC dedicated landing page, this time to Australia, New Zealand and London.

Additionally, some British Airways airfares to Europe when flying from Singapore via London will also benefit from this discount.

Destinations Booking & travelling period Promo code Australia, New Zealand, London Till Dec 31, 2022 FLYCC2

OCBC 90°N MasterCard

Consider this if you’re looking for an unlimited miles card with a cashback option.

Pros VersatilMiles: 1.2 mi/$1 locally, 2.1 mi overseas No conversion fees & rewards never expire

Cons Local rates are less competitive No category-specific rewards boosts Perks limited to discounted lounge access



For high spenders looking for miles and cashback awards, the OCBC 90° MasterCard. Cardholders earn in Travel$, which are redeemable for one air mile or S$0.01 cash.

Therefore every $1 spend earns 1.2 miles (1.2 per cent cashback) locally, and overseas spending $1 earns 2.1 miles (2.1 per cent cashback), 0.1 miles higher than the market rate.

As a cashback, the unlimited overseas rebate rate is higher than any other alternative.

Points can be redeemed for miles or cashback at an equal conversion rate (most cards weaken cashback rate), and rewards never expire nor do conversion fees have to be paid.

Other privileges include discounted lounge access worldwide through MasterCard Airport Experiences.

DBS Debit and Credit Card promotions

9 per cent off Hotels, Flight & Hotel packages & more

DBS cardholders are currently eligible for a whole host of promotional offers when booking their travel plans on various booking websites, such as Expedia and Traveloka, and for some AirAsia flights.

Service provider Promotion Promo Code T&C Expedia $15 off on flight + hotel package bookings with minimum spend $500 DBSSG15 Booking/Travel & Stay Period: Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 31, 2022 Expedia Nine per cent off hotel bookings DBSSG922 Expedia Five per cent off ‘Things to do’ bookings DBSSG522 Traveloka $10 off flight bookings DBSNCFL May 1, 2022 – Dec 31, 2022 AirAsia 10 per cent Cashback via ShopBack Online Link DBS card via ShopBack app, with new user $7 sign up bonus Thursdays only till Dec 29, 2022, DBS Extra bonus days on Oct 10 and Dec 12, 2022

Exclusive offers for DBS Altitude Visa Signature cardholders

For holders of the DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card, you’ll be able to earn up to six miles per $1 sent at Expedia, alongside other travel promotions and benefits, including discounts for accommodation and car rentals at sites such as Agoda, Hotel.com and Hertz.

DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card

Consider this if you’re looking for a miles card with easy annual fee waiver + luxury travel perks.

Pros Great for online travel bookings

Cons Those willing to pay an annual fee for more bonus miles Affluent travellers who are willing to pay a high fee for luxury travel perks



The DBS Altitude Visa Card is a good choice of credit card for someone looking for a card with travel benefits. Miles are earned at a standard rate: 1.2 per $1 local spent, two for overseas and three for online travel bookings.

Furthermore, not only do these miles never expire, the DBS Altitude Visa Card also comes with a set of valuable privileges, including free travel insurance and two lounge visits.

The highlight reason to pick this card, however, is the annual fee waiver with $25 000 annual spend, fee waivers are a rarity among travel cards with extensive benefits, and the annual spend requirement can be met by the average spender.

UOB cardholder promotions

Qatar Airways

From now till the end of August 2022, Qatar Airways is offering 10 per cent off fight departing from Singapore for UOB card members using the promo code: UOBQR21

The Krisflyer UOB Credit card is a perfect card for young SIA loyalist looking to fly on a budget. After just a $500 minimum annual spend with SIA brands, cardholders earn up to three miles per $1 on transport, dining and travel bookings.

Transactions with other SIA affiliated brands such as KrisShip, SillkAir and Scoot also earn three miles per $1 spent. Furthermore, holding a KrisFlyer UOB card grants perks such as baggage upgrades, priority check in and vouchers for both ChangiWiFi and Grab for rides to and from the airport.

The first year of fees amounting to $192.60 is also waived, with 10 000 renewal miles awarded yearly thereafter worth about $100.

American Express

EVA Air discount

For American Express cardholders, EVA Air is offering up to a five per cent discount for certain destinations when flying from Singapore.

Flight type Discount Destinations Booking period Travelling period Round flight Five per cent Asia – China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan. Europe – Amsterdam, London, Milan, Paris, Vienna. North America – Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto. Australia – Brisbane. Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 31, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 31, 2023 One-way flight 2.5 per cent

UOB PRVI Miles American Express Card

Consider this if you want a card to cumulate miles with a fee waiver.

Pros Great for rapid miles accrual Awards high spend on airlines & hotels No-fee card

Cons Doesn't fit infrequent travellers with mostly local budgets Lacks luxury perks & privileges



The UOB PRIVI Miles American Express Card is the best way to accrue miles and enjoy perks while waiving an annual fee. Cardholders earn miles with rates similar to pricer travel cards, 1.4 miles locally and 2.4 miles overseas per $1 spent, whilst earning six miles with all major airlines and hotels.

With a $50 000 annual spend, this card’s $256.80 annual fee is waived, and an additional 20 000 bonus miles worth $200 is awarded.

American Express® Singapore Airlines Credit Card Exclusive SIA promotion

If you are an American Express® Singapore Airlines Credit Card holder, you can benefit from promotional miles rates when booking at Singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app.

Cardholders will earn two KrisFlyer miles per S$1 spent on flights departing from Singapore.

American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card

Promo: Receive 21,500 KrisFlyer Miles when you sign up

Consider this if you’re looking for an ideal starting miles card.

Pros Easy-to-use miles card No conversions & transfer fees Great rewards with Singapore Airlines

Cons Not easy to maximise miles Lacks airline/travel rewards aside from SIA



The American Express® Singapore Airline KrisFlyer Card is a great card for SIA flyers looking for their first miles credit card. Cardholders earn 1.1 miles per $1 on general spending, two miles with SingaporeAir and KrisShop, and 3.1 miles on Grab ride with a 620-mile cap.

Miles are credited directly to your frequent flyer loyalty account, so you won’t have to worry about conversion rates.

This makes it a straightforward miles credit card ideal for anyone buying their first miles card, especially with the $176.55 annual fee being waived for the first year.

Conclusion

With air travel becoming more accessible, and great deals and promotions for a variety of credit cards. Right now is a great time to plan and book travel.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.