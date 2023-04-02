Best animal cafes for those without a fur baby at home

Coming home to a furry friend, really, is one of the best feelings in the world. More than their adorable faces, hanging out with pets is therapeutic and improves our overall well-being.

Their presence is heart-filling and colours our days with purpose, joy, and love. But health reasons, housing type, and other concerns may keep some from having a forever friend at home. If you are an animal lover who can't have furkids, these pet cafes in Singapore provide a dopamine boost, and might even get you ready to adopt one and give it a furever home.

The Cat Cafe

The Cat Cafe is home to 29 stray or abandoned cats rescued by Kitty Care Haven. The airy and spacious layout of the cafe allows its furry residents to roam, climb, and mingle with customers.

Borrow some cat toys and get in on the fun with them. The senior cats at Bugis are calmer around humans, while the young cats at the Rail Mall are more active and playful. And when the cats are asleep, bask in the relaxing vibes while sipping your coffee or tea.

The Cat Cafe is located at 241B Victoria Street, Bugis Village Level 3, Singapore 188030, 6338 6815 and 392 Upper Bukit Timah Road, The Rail Mall, Singapore 678046, 6977 9579. See website for opening hours. $18 for the first two hours with a complimentary soft drink. Full day passes available a $40 with a complimentary drink.

Wildflower Studio

Art is widely known to be therapeutic, and when you bring in the cats, you've got the best of both worlds. Easily one of Singapore's top art jamming places, Wildflower Studio works with cat rescue groups to foster and socialise kittens.

If you fall in love with a foster cat here, consider adoption and giving it a forever home. The $48 Semi guided art jam with cats plan includes art facilitation and a feeding session with cats, or just come and Chill out with cats for $20 per hour.

Wildflower Studio is located at 56A Niven Road, Singapore 228405, 8101 4990 (WhatsApp). Open Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm, Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm. Closed for lunch daily 12pm to 2pm.

Chow Cute Cafe

More than just a cafe, the Chow Cute Cafe offers grooming, boarding, daycare, and training — talk about a one stop shop. See the blue-tongued fluffy ambassadors at the merchandise store and "chow" down on yummy snacks at the cafe.

This pet-friendly cafe has a pet menu, so you might see even more furry friends there. This heartland cafe also sees a selection of card and board games for family-friendly fun.

Chow Cute Cafe is located at 16 The Oval, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 797873, 6974 7916. Open Tuesday to Thursday & Sunday 11am to 7pm, Friday 11am to 8pm, Saturday 11am to 9pm. Closed Monday.

The Cat Museum

Check out Singapore's first-ever cat museum to learn more about our feline friends. Filled with cat-inspired art and knick-knacks worldwide, the cat lovers' paradise also has a space for interaction and adoption.

They have given over 400 cats a new home, and with The Kitten Sanctuary, they provide neonatal nursing, a Kitten Kindergarten for socialisation, and coaching for rescuing a cat. Visit the cats and the cat museum for $20 for a one-hour slot.

The Cat Museum is located at 781A North Bridge Road, Level 2, Singapore 198749, 6336 2133. Open Saturday to Sunday 11.30am and 5pm.

Cat Paradise

With a mission to find rescued cats a furever home, Cat Paradise is the first cageless cat adoption centre. Here, cats can roam and be themselves so potential adopters can find the right furry companion.

Even if you are not there for adoption, the cafe — like setting welcomes all cat lovers to interact and cuddle with the cats. Spend an hour or the entire day here among the friendly cats.

Cat Paradise is located at 23 Upper Weld Road, #02-01 Singapore 207380, 8909 7147. One-hour cat interaction at $18 on weekdays only; whole-day entry at $40 is available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

What The Pug

For the love of pugs, this cafe in Haji Lane is dedicated to these doggie loaves. The adorable and outgoing pugs love nothing more than playing with you, so prepare to have a blast at this pug petting cafe.

For $20 on weekdays, enjoy a 45-minute petting session, a canned drink, and a polaroid photo to remember your day with these goofy-looking cuties. And just so you know, you can celebrate your birthday with the pugs too!

What the Pug is located at 80 Haji Lane, Singapore 189271, 6293 3350. Open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 8pm. Closed Mon. Admission is $20 on weekdays, $25 on weekends.

Meomi Cat Cafe

Mori: The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become. #catoftheday #catoftheworld #catstagram #catsofinstagram #petstagram #petsofinstagram #cat #catloversworld #quoteoftheday Posted by Meomi Cat Cafe on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

How can anyone resist petting the silky soft coat of these ragdoll cats? These gentle and sociable cats enjoy playing with people, so feel free to pick up the cat toys and play with the cats.

And if you are lucky, they might even let you give them a belly rub. Be prepared to sit on the floor in this cosy cafe; this way, you get maximum interaction with the cats. Want to know more about their cats? The friendly staff have stories to share.

Meomi Cat Cafe is located at 668 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188801, 6296 0339. Open Monday to Thursday & Saturday to Sunday 11am to 8pm. Closed Friday. First-hour $13 per adult, $7 per child with a complimentary drink.

World of Paws

From the big fluffies to tiny furballs, World of Paws is home to a wide range of dog breeds. The playful woofers here love to play with one another and are always up for a belly rub or cuddle from the visitors. Children and adults always have fun when they spend the hour with George and his fur friends; shake their paws, snuggle up and take pictures.

World of Paws is located at 200 Pandan Gardens, #01-07, Singapore 609336, 9365 7967 (WhatsApp). Open Wednesday to Friday 3pm to 7pm, Saturday to Sunday 12pm to 6pm. Closed Monday to Tuesday. $15 per person with a complimentary gelato and photo.

Catopia Cafe

Unwind with the clowder of cats at Catopia. Swoon in the presence of "The Prince Charming" cat, Apollo, or relax with "The Gentle Soul" cat, Hana.

Learn the different characteristics of the cats and pick up some cat tips from the Friendly Cat Officers. Munchies from their kitchen sees vegetarian food options and yummy desserts.

Catopia is located at 46A Dunlop Street #02-00 Singapore 209375, 8907 0666. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Closed Monday. First hour $13 per person with a standard drink.

ALSO READ: 9 Easter brunches for the upcoming long weekend

This article was first published in City Nomads.